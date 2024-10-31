McFly star Harry Judd faced a scary situation this week after his three-year-old son Lockie was rushed to hospital.

Harry’s wife, Izzy, took to Instagram last night (October 30) to share the news and raise awareness for other parents.

The couple share three children, Lockie being the youngest. Attaching a black-and-white image of her son sleeping, she detailed the “traumatic” situation in a lengthy caption.

Harry Judd rushes son Lockie to A&E

“It’s been a traumatic few days… the reason I’m sharing this is because I don’t want another family to experience this and although we all get told the risks of cleaning products at home, reminders are always important,” Izzy wrote.

“So Lockie managed to get hold of a washing pod which he then burst open and managed to get into his eyes very badly. In that split second I wasn’t there, I also forgot to put the washing pods away.”

This has been my scariest moment as a mum.

After rushing him to hospital, Izzy explained that his pH levels in his eyes were at eight, when they needed to be seven. To get him down to the level he needed to be, the hospital had to flush Lockie’s eye with “22 litres of fluid”.

She continued: “We couldn’t be more grateful to the @nhsengland A&E nurses who showed unbelievable dedication and kindness, not only to Lockie but also to me. As you can imagine it was pretty horrendous having to watch and put Lockie through that, he doesn’t like getting his hair washed let alone having to lie there for 10 minutes for each litre of fluid.”

Izzy explained that she and Harry – who won Strictly in 2011 – are “now being closely monitored as his right eye is injured from the chemicals”. She also expressed how “grateful” they are to the specialists.

“So please, please put cleaning products high up and completely out of reach – this has been my scariest moment as a mum, I’m so sorry for others who have experienced these kind of awful accidents too.”

‘Accidents happen’

After sharing Izzy’s post, her followers wished Lockie a speedy recovery.

“Oh Izzy, how scary for you all. So glad Lockie got good NHS care. Sending love and wishing him better very soon xxx,” one user wrote.

“Accidents happen. Please be kind to yourself xx,” another person shared.

“Sending love and wishing him a speedy recovery. Be gentle with yourself,” a third remarked.

“Get better soon lockie. Lots of love to you all,” a fourth commented.

“Aww poor Lockie. Get well soon,” a fifth user shared.

