McFly star Harry Judd’s family life with wife Izzy and kids – new arrival; ‘greatest’ relationship test; plans for more children

Harry Judd – who is on Tipping Point: Lucky Stars tonight (Sunday, April 14) – is best known for being the drummer in McFly.

Here’s everything we know about the former Strictly champ, including his family life with Izzy and their kids, a new arrival to the family, and their plans for more children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A R R Y J U D D (@harryjudd)

Harry Judd – McFly star’s family life

Harry and his wife, Izzy, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony back in 2012. However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for the couple.

Soon after their wedding, the couple began trying for a baby. However, Izzy was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, which can lead to difficulty getting pregnant as a result of irregular ovulation or no ovulation.

She underwent fertility treatment, before they opted to undergo IVF. They had a successful round of IVF, however it sadly ended in miscarriage.

In an interview with Fabulous magazine last year, Harry revealed that it had a huge impact on their marriage.

“Izzy so desperately wanted to be a mother and so as soon as we realised there was a problem, it took over her life,” he said.

Harry is best known for being part of McFly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry Judd’s marriage with wife

He then continued.

“The dynamic changed because all the focus was on getting pregnant and in a way I lost her a little bit. I lost that smiley, confident, beautiful wife,” he said.

The drummer then went on to say that he felt “helpless” seeing his wife in “absolute despair” during the honeymoon phase of their marriage.

“Our wedding had been the happiest day of our lives – cut to a year later and she’s in absolute despair. I remember after two years thinking: ‘God, we haven’t even had a kid and already I’m sick of this.’ It was constant but I felt I couldn’t get frustrated at her,” he then said.

Wonderfully, Izzy became pregnant after another round of IVF, and they welcomed their daughter, Lola, in 2016.

A year later, Izzy fell pregnant via natural means, and gave birth to their son Kit in 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I Z Z Y J U D D (@mrs_izzyjudd)

Harry’s wife on there being ‘no romance’ in marriage

During an interview with New! magazine Izzy spoke about how there was “no romance left” between the couple when they were trying to conceive.

“With all the ‘doing it’ to make sure we hit the ovulation window, at first Harry couldn’t believe his luck! But then sex became so routine and functional. Suddenly, there’s no fun, no joy, no flirting and no romance left,” she said.

During a separate interview on Lorraine, she said: “We thought we would get pregnant after we got married and it didn’t work out that way. In the end we did turn to IVF and I’m so grateful that we did.”

Harry and Izzy have been open about their struggles to conceive (Credit: Giovanna Fletcher / YouTube)

Harry and Izzy Judd’s children

In 2021, there was further joy for the couple when they welcomed their third child, a little boy called Lockie.

During an interview with OK! magazine, Izzy said: “There were moments we thought we wouldn’t even be able to have one child, so to have three, I feel as though we’re very lucky.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with New! magazine, Izzy revealed whether the couple have any plans for more children.

“No, but I do struggle a bit with that, purely because we have one more frozen embryo. I think if Harry was here now he’d be going, ‘Absolutely no way’,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Izzy heaped praise on her husband’s dad skills. He said: “Harry’s such a hands-on, brilliant dad. He’s got this very sensitive, warm side and then he’s got this very competitive, determined other side.”

During the chat, Izzy also spoke about Harry’s working schedule. At the time, he was away filming for Celebrity Race Across The World. She admitted: “For both of us, it was a very challenging time. I’ve spoken very openly about my anxiety and it was the greatest test for me because I didn’t know where Harry was. I couldn’t contact him and he wasn’t in the country.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I Z Z Y J U D D (@mrs_izzyjudd)

New arrival for Harry Judd and family

Last week, Harry and Izzy welcomed a new arrival into the family – a puppy!

Taking to Instagram, Harry and Izzy shared a snap of their adorable black Labrador pup for their fans and followers to see.

“Introducing the newest member of our family, Billy,” Izzy captioned the shared post.

“On the 4th of February my cousin’s beautiful dog Meadow had a litter of 9 Labrador puppies,” she continued.

“I didn’t grow up with dogs but Harry and I always said we would love to have a Labrador one day. So that one day is now… All puppy advice welcome.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Strictly winner on how addiction to ‘drink and drugs’ affected his mental health: ‘It’s a really horrible thing to go through’

Tipping Point: Lucky Stars airs tonight (Sunday, April 14) at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.