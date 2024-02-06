Hopeful Happy Valley fans beg for comeback as they mark first anniversary of that ‘perfect’ ending

Happy Valley came to an end last year with the finale to end all finales.

However, despite the show’s all-but-perfect ending, some fans want it to come back for a fourth outing.

Sarah Lancashire starred in Happy Valley (Credit: BBC)

Happy Valley fans want season four

The third and final season of Happy Valley aired last year and brought an end to the gripping battle between Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) and Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton).

The series ended with Tommy dying after setting himself on fire, bringing the story to an end.

However, some fans have been calling for the show to return for a fourth season recently.

“Bring it back. We need good dramas like this,” one fan said on social media yesterday (Monday, February 5).

“Bring it back. Best Drama on TV,” another begged. “Definitely bring it back PLEASE,” a third wrote.

“It was amazing yes would love a new series,” another said. “Would love too see more,” a fifth said.

Would a series 4 follow Ryan? (Credit: BBC)

What would Happy Valley season four be about?

The Happy Valley was tied up perfectly, so what could a fourth season be about, if it were to ever happen?

Ryan Cawood actor Rhys Connah floated one idea during an interview with GMB last year.

Speaking of show creator Sally Wainright, he said: “Let me just make it clear, I don’t want anything out of context: there are no plans for season four. As of now, Sally is completely happy with how she’s left the series.

“But if in seven years Sally came to me and said: ‘Do you want to play Ryan seven years on when he’s a police officer?’ If he’s an inspector or something. I would absolutely do that without a heartbeat. I would go for it,” he then said.

Do we need a series 4? (Credit: BBC)

Fans want season 4 to focus on Ryan

Fans have had a similar idea. Taking to Twitter last year, some fans begged Sarah Lancashire to continue with a fourth season focussing on Ryan.

“Ryans got to be that next Cawood copper! Bring it on,” one fan tweeted.

“Ryan would make a good cop? #HappyValley2026 ? Just saying his Nan went off on her ‘Happy’ ending but it’s just his beginning,” another said.

However, another fan had a totally different idea. “We want to see Season 4 “Happy Valley – Himalayas”. Catherine solves a murder halfway up Mount Everest,” they said.

Or maybe, we leave things as they are – tied up perfectly with a bow.

Happy Valley series 1-3 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

