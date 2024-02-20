The Hairy Bikers have been a staple on our screens for 20 years, and they’ve earned a pretty penny – but just what is the net worth of the popular chefs?

Si King and Dave Myers are back on our screens tonight (February 20) with the latest installment of their Go West show on BBC Two.

It comes after Dave’s cancer diagnosis and resulting treatment, for which best pal Si was by his side. Firm friends for over 30 years, it sees them exploring the west coast of the UK, starting in Scotland and ending up in Devon.

Dave Myers and Si King have been friends since the 1990s (Credit: BBC)

How Hairy Bikers stars Si King and Dave Myers met

The pair have been friends since 1992, way before cooking was even a twinkle in their eyes.

They met on the set of a TV drama entitled The Gambling Man, which was based on a Catherine Cookson novel. Si was the second assistant director and Dave was head of prosthetics, hair and make-up on the production.

So their bank accounts would’ve been on the rise even before they found fame.

Come 2004, The Hairy Bikers were born when the pair starred in their own BBC cookery and travel show, The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook.

They’ve gone on to present countless TV shows and they’ve released a number of cookbooks, including a best-selling book about their weight loss journeys – The Hairy Dieters. In fact, 30 cookery titles are listed on the boys’ website!

Si and Dave have also found success with a YouTube channel and their Agony Uncles podcast.

Dave takes part in Strictly

Dave would’ve boosted his coffers with a stint on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2013.

He was partnered with Karen Hauer, with the pair finishing in 10th place.

Karen told ED! in an exclusive chat back in 2023: “I recently got asked if I could dance one more time with one of my former partners, who would it be – and that would be Dave. He’s an absolute gent.”

The show’s not for Si, though. He previously revealed: “I’ve been asked but I said no. I won’t be asked again I don’t think which is fine. Dave is way braver than me when it comes to things like that. I’m a bit of a scaredy-cat when it comes to things like that.”

The Hairy Bikers have a pretty decent net worth (Credit: BBC)

Si’s new restaurant

However, it seems Si might have his hands full in his new eatery, Propa, which is reportedly set to open later this year.

Back in 2022, he revealed plans to open his own restaurant in Sunderland.

He said: “Sunderland is a transforming city, and one with great provenance when it comes to local produce. It’s a city by the sea, with access to fresh fish and seafood, plenty of allotments for homegrown fruit and veg, and a spirit of innovation that really appeals to me as a creative person.”

As well as that, the boys have also had a successful team up with stock brand Knorr, and have their own cookware range.

What is the Hairy Bikers’ net worth?

Estimates vary widely, and we’re not giving much weight to the claim that 57-year-old Si is worth £290m. A more realistic suggestion is that the younger of the Hairy Bikers has a net worth of £1.5m.

Dave, 66, meanwhile, is thought to be worth around £2.9m. He recently sold his house for £500k, according to reports. And he also has a home in France.

