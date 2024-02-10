Inside Dave Myers’ new house after he sold his old one for £500k – huge outdoor kitchen, grow-your-own veggie patch and plans for a very decadent lounge

Dave Myers is a TV favourite and regularly gives fans a peek inside his huge new house.

The Geordie chap shot to fame alongside best mate Si King as part of The Hairy Bikers. Fast-forward countless TV shows and chart-topping cookbooks, and the boys are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The pair are even back on screens for a new series of The Hairy Bikers Go West – their first since Dave was diagnosed with cancer.

But when they’re not cooking up a storm in front of the camera they can be found kicking back and relaxing (or doing some more cooking) at their plush homes.

But where does Dave live? How big is his garden? Keep reading to find out…

Dave lives in a lush home (Credit: BBC)

Where does Dave Myers live?

Dave’s new home is reportedly in the area around East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire. Prior to his new gaff, he lived in a Victorian semi in his hometown of Barrow, Cumbria.

Described as “one of the town’s finest properties” by the estate agents, the seven-bedroom home sold for a hefty £525,000 back in 2017, as MailOnline reports.

At the time, it was said Dave and wife Liliana Orzac moved to to divide their time between homes in France and Kent.

Dave Myers huge kitchen

Being a chef, it’s no surprise that Dave’s kitchen is lush and the perfect place to conjure up his culinary delights.

Opting for a splash of colour, the Hairy Bikers star’s kitchen boasts green-painted walls, styled with dark brown cabinets and also integrated top-of-the-range appliances – including a gorgeous cream Aga.

He also has a huge island with white worktops. As well as built-in hob on top, perfect for entertaining while cooking – something Dave is definitely used to!

Vegetable plot and outdoor kitchen

Step outside and you’ll be greeted to Dave’s lush garden – including an impressive vegetable plot. Showing off his green fingers, the TV favourite has grown everything from tomatoes to potatoes.

We got a glimpse at another area of Dave’s garden during the coronavirus lockdown, when he showed off a border featuring an array of shrubs and potted plants, along with a flamingo model, all strung in fairy lights.

Finishing off his impressive garden, Dave has opted for a huge outdoor kitchen area. He has a gas BBQ and hob positioned neatly in the corner.

Very grand living room plans

Over the summer Dave joked about his plans for a living room redecoration.

Posing on holiday in a very decadent lounge, he told his followers: “Gonna go home and decorate my living room like this.”

The room featured navy walls, velvet sofas, an antique rug and a huge oil painting.

Catch Go West on BBC Two today (February 10) at 1pm.

