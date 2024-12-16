Grace Dent is being lined up as Gregg Wallace’s MasterChef replacement, latest reports claim.

The TV chef is in the middle of an “inappropriate behaviour” scandal and has exited the show.

It’s been widely discussed about who is likely to take Gregg‘s place ever since the controversy blew up. And it’s been claimed that the BBC show has now found itself a new host – “a perfect choice”, according to a TV source.

Meanwhile, Gregg has committed to “fully cooperating” with Banijay UK as an investigation is underway. However, he has denied all allegations against him, including behaviours sexual in nature.

Grace Dent tipped to replace Gregg Wallace

Grace Dent, who is a regular critic on BBC’s MasterChef, is said to replace Gregg, reports The Sun.

A TV source told the publication: “Grace is the perfect choice to replace Gregg on MasterChef. She’s knowledgeable about food and opinionated, plus it’s great to have a woman as a judge on the show. It will shake things up and give the series the boost it needs after such an upsetting and uncertain time.

“She is already a fan favourite and has won lots of respect in the foodie world thanks to her no-nonsense style and sense of humour,” the source continued.

The BBC bosses are reportedly counting on her to “steer the ship with John Torode to steadier waters” in Gregg’s absence.

With a successful career as a newspaper columnist, Grace has established herself as a popular food critic. She gained more popularity with her I’m A Celebrity stint last year. But the TV star left the show after staying in the jungle for nine days due to medical reasons.

Grace hasn’t commented on the news regarding her new role on MasterChef at the time of this writing. The BBC had no comment when contacted by ED!.

Banijay responds to controversy

MasterChef’s production company Banijay has commented on the latest allegations against Gregg.

The statement reads: “Banijay UK’s duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

“Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.”

Meanwhile, John Torode has publicly distanced himself from his co-host. Sources claimed that John had already made the producers aware of Gregg’s behaviours, but his concerns were supposedly ignored.

John broke his silence in a statement issued on December 4. He said: “The thought of anyone who has appeared on our show not having a brilliant time has been awful to hear. And I have found the press report truly upsetting.”

He also wrote: “But as I hope everyone appreciates, there is an investigation underway, which I fully support. So I cannot make any further comment at this stage. I hope that you all understand and respect my silence on the matter moving forward.”

In addition to the public statement. John and his wife, Lisa Faulkner, also unfollowed Gregg on Instagram.

