Grand Designs host Kevin McCloud on the tragic passing of two of the show’s participants

Grand Designs 2023 host Kevin McCloud has opened up on the heartbreaking deaths of two stars of the popular Channel 4 show.

The programme has been a staple on telly screens for 20 years – with Kevin at the helm. And over the years, there’s been a slew of house projects and renovations.

But Kevin has recently recalled the heartbreaking deaths of two stars – and revealed the show had been tainted with personal losses.

Grand Designs 2023 host Kevin reveals sad deaths

In a new interview with New Zealand-based publication Stuff, Kevin spoke about his time on two “very difficult” projects which led to the death of two contributors.

Kevin revealed that they’re doing a “very difficult” project at the moment. The TV favourite didn’t name the participant but revealed how the entire cast and crew were left in shock by their sudden health scare.

He continued: “We had no idea and neither did our contributors, but the husband fell gravely ill and has passed away during the filming process, and it makes the narrative very hard to graft. Because you think where do we go [from here]?”

Grand Designs star dies during filming

The TV presenter also spoke out about a previous tragedy that hit Grand Designs.

Participant, Nat McBride sadly died during the making of an episode from stomach cancer. His wife Lucie Fairweather then had to continue the project alone after his death.

“On day one he announces on camera that he’s got stomach cancer,” Kevin said. He added: “He passed away six months later, and we had one day’s filming in the can.”

Kevin then revealed how 18 months later, Lucy called him up and told him she was “going to it by herself”, along with her two kids.

“Sometimes you don’t know where [a situation] will go, and it can turn such a positive corner,” the property expert said.

Kevin on TV

Kevin’s first appearance on TV was as a guest presenter on Homefront on BBC Two.

In 1999, he went on to write and present Grand Designs, a programme covering unusual and elaborate architectural homebuilding projects. He has presented the C4 series and its various spin-offs since its debut in April 1999.

Viewers love Kevin’s healthy scepticism when the homeowner reveals their ambitious project.

