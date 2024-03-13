Fred Sirieix addresses future of Gordon, Gino and Fred travel show: ‘Keep your eyes peeled’

Gordon Gino and Fred star Fred Sirieix has opened up about the hit ITV travel show and whether it’ll make a return.

The series saw Fred, Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo travel around a variety of different countries, experiencing all kinds of food. Last year, Gino announced he was stepping away from the travel show due to schedule issues.

But now, The World Cook star Fred has teased the series could make a comeback.

Will Gordon, Gino and Fred make a comeback? (Credit: ITV)

Fred Sirieix on Gordon, Gino and Fred future

Series four of the travel show – Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España! – aired last September, but only for two episodes.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Fred said of the show’s future: “Well, there might be [another series of Gordon, Gino and Fred]. There might be. Keep your eyes peeled.”

We sure hope so!

Fred is returning for a brand new series of his hit show The World Cook alongside Emma Willis. The second series will air on March 16 on Prime Video.

The show sees 16 cooks from all over the world compete in a contest to be crowned The World Cook. Series two will see two groups face off on separate global paths as they learn local techniques.

Fred and Emma are hosting the second series of The World Cook (Credit: Prime Video)

The World Cook series 2

Speaking to us about the new series, Fred said: “It’s a cooking competition. It’s a real cooking competition for chefs. You can be an amateur chef or a professional chef.”

Fred also insisted that despite the show being a competition, there was support among the contestants. He said: “All the competitors were very respectful of each other. Very respectful and very competitive. All of them want to win, they don’t want to give their place to somebody else. But it’s a healthy competition where people are competing and being very nice and kind to each other. They’re basically fighting it out in the kitchen.”

First Dates star Fred also gushed over his partnership with co-star Emma, saying it was “lovely” to work alongside her again.

Fred said it was “lovely” to work with Emma (Credit: Prime Video)

He said: “I loved Emma. She’s great fun and with Emma, she’s a professional and she knows what she’s doing. She’s very reliable.

“It’s great fun to work with her because she’s such a pro, we had plenty of time to go out and enjoy the local cuisine, to go on strolls and just sit down and have a coffee and a nice chat. It’s been lovely working with her, really, really nice.”

Read more: Inside Fred Sirieix’s own romance – romantic engagement; delayed wedding plans; why she uses Fruitcake nickname

Speaking about Emma’s professionalism, Fred added: “It’s working with people who are good at their jobs, I find it very inspiring. I watch her work and I’m thinking, ‘Wow, you’re good. You are good.’ It inspires you. I want to be as good as she is.”

Season Two of The World Cook is brought to you by TUI and airs on Prime Video from 16th March.

Are you looking forward to series two of The World Cook? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.