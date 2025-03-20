On Good Morning Britain today, Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid announced the death of Eddie Jordan.

The ITV show returned to screens on Thursday (March 20) – with Richard and Susanna at the helm.

However, during the instalment, the pair revealed that former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan had sadly passed away following a cancer battle.

Eddie’s death was announced on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain today – hosts announce Eddie Jordan’s death

Sharing the sad news of Eddie’s death on GMB, Richard said: “Some rather sad breaking news that’s just come in.

“Formula One legend Eddie Jordan has passed away. He was 76 and he had quite a long battle with cancer. He’ll be sadly missed.” Susanna then added: “He’s been battling prostate cancer for the past 12 months.”

Eddie’s family also said in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.”

Eddie died this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘We all have a huge hole missing without his presence’

They added: “He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20th March 2025 at the age of 76, after battling with an aggressive form of prostate cancer for the past 12 months.

“He was working until the last, having communicated on St Patrick’s Day about his ambitions for the London Irish Rugby Football Club, of which he had recently become patron.”

The family continued: “EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence. He will be missed by so many people. But he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow.”

Former grid girl Katie Price has shared her sadness over Eddie’s death (Credit: Splash News)

Tributes for Eddie pour in as Katie Price shares sadness

Tributes have poured in following the news of Eddie’s death.

Katie Price, who was a grid girl for Eddie during her rise to fame as Jordan, was among those sharing her sadness. Katie was catapulted to fame in 1998 when she became one of the “sexy” members of his team. Eddie was synonymous with introducing glamorous grid girls to the sport.

She told the Mirror in a statement: “I’m deeply saddened on hearing the news that Eddie has died. He was a very charismatic and fun character to be around whose humour, just like himself, was unique. It’s a great loss to the F1 family and he will be missed around the Paddock.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan. With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.

“Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed. In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones.”

Read more: Danny Jones and Maura Higgins’ I’m A Celeb campmate Melvin Odoom shuts down Susanna Reid in awkward GMB appearance

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.