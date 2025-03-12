Susanna Reid left her Good Morning Britain co-host Ed Balls in shock when she revealed the plans she’s already made for her death.

During Wednesday morning’s episode (March 12), the pair were joined by Lorraine Kelly, who appeared in the studio to discuss her upcoming show.

The 65-year-old presenter revealed her show would involve a “giant conversation” about “what happens to you once you’re away, once you’ve died”.

Lorraine appeared on GMB this morning (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid makes plans for death

As she continued to discuss the topic, Lorraine said: “You have to get a folder…”

Host Susanna jumped in and shared that she’s already made plans for herself in case they are needed, stating that she already has “a book”.

Lorraine insisted she wasn’t shocked that she already has a book. However, Susanna revealed hers “says where everything is”, but doesn’t include her passwords, which are “separate”.

Ed, on the other hand, was surprised by the setup, revealing: “Nobody told me about this.”

Susanna also warned viewers at home to “please do a will as well”.

“Even if you think you’ve not got that much to leave. Make sure everybody knows what you want,” Lorraine added.

“That’s what we’re going to be talking about. Difficult thing to talk about. You have the conversation then it’s done.”

Ed was shocked by Susanna’s plans (Credit: ITV)

Davina McCall also prepared for her death

Susanna isn’t the only one who’s prepared for her death. Masked Singer star Davina McCall revealed that she wrote letters to her children before undergoing surgery after she was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour.

During an appearance on Steven Bartlett’s Begin Again podcast, she said: “I did go and address my will and make sure that was airtight.”

She continued: “I talked to Michael about my wishes. I wrote letters of wishes to all the children and put those in my will. What I wanted to do was to try and find a way that they would all find a way through if I didn’t make it. They make me very proud.”

