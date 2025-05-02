It’s bad news for David Tennant’s new show Genius Game, as it seems there isn’t much faith in there being a second series.

The ITV game show made its debut on Wednesday night (April 30). Following its first episode, it was immediately met with a mixed reaction. From calling it “incredibly boring” to its instructions being “completely confusing,” things didn’t get off to a good start.

Meanwhile, some did praise David for being a “wonderful” host.

However, despite that, it seems David’s Genius Game has received a new blow…

Following its launch, Genius Game was met with a mixed reaction (Credit: ITV)

How does the Genius Game work?

The game pits eleven contestants against each other. While they compete in challenges, their strategic thinking and social skills are tested to eliminate one another from the competition.

As a result, the sole winner is crowned ‘The Genius’ and walks home with a cash prize.

Despite only being a couple of episodes in, bookies aren’t confident of a second series (Credit: ITV)

Future of Genius Game ‘revealed’

Bookies at Gambling Industry News exclusively tell Entertainment Daily that the likelihood of there being a second series is not strong.

Odds on the show returning after its first series stand at 6/4, while the chances of it being renewed are 1/2.

“The initial reaction to Genius Game has been a mixed bag,” spokesperson Jose Del Pozo said. “While there’s a niche audience that appreciates its cerebral approach, the general consensus suggests that its complexity might be a barrier for wider viewership.”

They continued: “Given this, we’ve priced the odds at 1/2 for the show not returning for a second series, reflecting the current sentiment and potential challenges in retaining a broad audience.”

Read more: Inside Genius Game host David Tennant’s love life – from Kylie Minogue rumours to Doctor Who star’s daughter he shares five kids with

Genius Game continues on Wednesday (May 7) on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!