Inside Genius Game host David Tennant’s love life – from Kylie Minogue rumours to Doctor Who star’s daughter he shares five kids with

Genius Game host David Tennant has been married to wife Georgia Tennant since 2011 – but who else has previously been linked to the Doctor Who star, and rumoured to be part of his love life?

David, despite his ubiquity, tends not to open up about his private life all that much. He is, however, a committed supporter of LGBTQ+ community issues, and it is known one of his children identifies as non-binary.

However, having previously indicated he feels “relationships are hard enough with the people you’re having them with, let alone talking about them in public”, David tends to keep many matters about his real life under wraps.

David Tennant and wife Georgia Tennant have been married for 14 years (Credit: Cover Images)

Inside the love life of David Tennant

That’s not to say his love life hasn’t been a subject of interest for his fans and the media.

Back in 1999, David – now 54 – was reported to be romantically involved with actress Anne-Marie Duff, who would go on to attain TV fame as Fiona Gallagher in Shameless.

They met when they were both cast in a production of Maxim Gorky’s Vassa at London’s Albery Theatre.

In 2000, he reflected about Anne-Marie: “She comes to all my first nights. But I do get nervous when she’s in because she has so much integrity and I always feel I don’t have as much as she does.”

Anne-Marie Duff was linked with David in 1999 (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Lovely girl with a big heart’

Come 2005, David was reportedly involved with a different actress.

Sophia Myles played Madame de Pompadour in the Doctor Who episode The Girl in the Fireplace – and it is said they began dating after filming together.

However, according to reports, David is said to have ended it two years later by October 2007 over the phone while she was filming Thunderbirds in Los Angeles.

David reportedly later saw BBC Cardiff employee Bethan Britton, who told reporters at the time: “He’s a great guy and I love being with him. It’s a serious relationship. Things are going well.”

But a mere four months later, in April 2008, the pair were reported to have split.

A friend told the News of the World: “She’s a lovely girl with a big heart. But she was hardly seeing David because he’s so busy.

“She became increasingly fed up of spending her nights alone and couldn’t see how they could plan a future together.

“David may play the Time Lord, but because of his schedule he couldn’t give Bethan much time.”

Did David Tennant date Kylie? (Credit: YouTube)

Linked to Kylie Minogue

It was during this time that the tabloids got very excited with claims about David and Doctor Who Christmas special co-star Kylie Minogue.

Reports at the time claimed they visited a London theatre to watch the panto together. It was also said they spoke regularly on the phone.

An unnamed source told the Evening Standard: “They kept the visit top secret and slipped in and out before anyone in the theatre had a chance to notice an A-list star and a famous actor were in the stalls.”

Georgia Tennant accompanied her husband to the BAFTAs earlier this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Who is David Tennant married to?

David is believed to have met wife Georgia in the late 2000s when she appeared in Doctor Who. She appeared in the BBC series as the 10th Doctor’s artificially-created daughter Jenny for the episode ‘The Doctor’s Daughter’.

But her dad in real life also has Doctor Who connections. That’s because he’s Peter Davison, who played the fifth incarnation of the Doctor between 1981 and 1984. And so, Doctor Who star David’s father-in-law is Doctor Who star Peter! As if the timelines weren’t complicated enough…

Peter Davison is David Tennant’s father-in-law (Credit: YouTube)

David and Georgia, who share a 14-year age gap, married after three years of seeing one another.

She previously admitted to being very focused on bringing them together, revealing on a podcast: “I very much forced it into happening, didn’t I?”

I thought we were an unlikely life partnership.

David replied at the time: “I thought we were an unlikely life partnership, I suppose. There is a bit of an age gap.”

The couple also share five kids.

David adopted Georgia’s son Tyler from a previous relationship, and they also welcomed a daughter into the world, Olive, in 2011.

Son Wilfred is 10-years-old, while daughters Doris and Birdie are seven and four respectively.

