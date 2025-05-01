Viewers of David Tennant game show Genius Game have lambasted the new ITV series as a ‘waste of time’.

How does the Genius Game work?

Pitting eleven contestants against each other as they compete in challenges that test their strategic thinking and social skills to eliminate one another from the competition, the sole winner is crowned ‘The Genius’ and takes home a cash prize.

However, amid expectations that Genius Game could prove to be the ‘new Traitors‘, unimpressed observers slammed the format and rules for being “too confusing”. Other viewers, meanwhile, were not dazzled by Doctor Who star David‘s role in the programme.

Are the rules for The Genius Game ‘too confusing’? (Credit: ITV)

‘Completely confusing’

“How can anybody enjoy this programme if nobody understands how it works?” one viewer asked on X.

They also seemed to lose track of what was unfolding, adding in their post: “The instructions are completely confusing with no recap whatsoever! It’s like a cheap knock off of The Traitors! Another poor programme from ITV! #GeniusGame.”

Another poor programme from ITV!

Another person agreed they were turned off by the format’s complexity, writing: “I really wanted to like #GeniusGame but it’s confusing for confusing sake! My brain has switched off. Shame, coz I would watch paint dry if David Tennant presented it!”

David’s participation was also questioned, as some fans doubted he was involved in the production alongside the contestants.

“It’s incredibly boring and confusing and David Tennant is only there briefly on video and voiceover #GeniusGame,” claimed another X user.

‘David Tennant is only there briefly’ (Credit: ITV)

Viewer reaction to David Tennant on ITV’s Genius Game

Others echoed this criticism about David – and felt the future of The Genius Game is already sealed.

“What a waste of an hour,” moaned another viewer. They went on: “David Tennant effectively phoned in his part with pre-recorded bits. Made no sense from beginning to end with a pile of disposable Smug people. #GeniusGame #Garbage #Smug.”

I didn’t enjoy #GeniusGame until the death match and I could really play along. The set looks a bit cheap, I don’t like them scrawling on bits of paper we can’t see and I don’t like David being there in the form of prerecorded clips. I need him to walk down the stairs like Ru. pic.twitter.com/r4bAdzfqWc — Big Brother Superfan (@BB_Superfan) May 1, 2025

“Well this won’t get another series. Utter [blank] #GeniusGame,” someone else expressed their verdict.

“Genius Game is the worst, most boring thing ever. Omg,” gasped another unconvinced onlooker.

And yet another griped: “@ITV Proclaim it to be a cross between Traitors and The Krypton Factor. More like a cross between tripe and trash. Beyond dreadful #GeniusGame.”

‘ Tennent was a great host’

Some other viewers, on the other hand, were immediate fans.

“I loved #GeniusGame on ITV, though I understand why many others haven’t, a lot of the show required a lot of explaining and a lot of thought. Definitely not one to just have on in the background. Tennent was a great host,” one user wrote.

“SO SO GOOD! can’t wait for tomorrows episode,” another shared.

“Love the start of the show. It’s giving me The Crystal Maze vibes but more on the skilled/intelligence and conservative side. Plus, the wonderful #DavidTennant is the host! I think ITV are on to a winner with this show!” a third remarked.

Genius Game continues tonight (May 1) on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.

