I’m A Celebrity fans baffled as Fred Sirieix’s fiancée is addressed by the name Fruitcake on the show

I’m A Celebrity contestant Fred Sirieix addressed his fiancée by her nickname Fruitcake in last night’s Coming Out show (December 13) and fans have been left feeling pretty confused.

The 51-year-old First Dates star, who was previously in a long-term relationship with Alex Spendolini – the mother of his two children – announced he was in a new relationship back in 2018.

That said, her real name or her occupation have never been made public knowledge. So Fred refers to his partner as Fruitcake and continuously did so while in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

She was even called Fruitcake in captions under her image on the Coming Out show last night, with fans flocking to Twitter with their thoughts…

Fred was the third celeb eliminated from the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Fans confused over Fred Sirieix and fiancée Fruitcake

Due to Fred’s fiancée’s name not being revealed, many fans have been left confused. In fact, many are wondering if his partner’s real name is actually Fruitcake.

“Is Fred’s partner really called Fruitcake?!” one user wrote.

Wait is Fred’s girlfriend really called Fruitcake?? If that’s true it’s epic and I’m here for it!!

“Is she really called Fruitcake, or is it a nickname? When you do genealogy you come across lots of strange names,” another person shared.

“Refusing to believe there’s actually a person named Fruitcake,” a third remarked.

“Wait is Fred’s girlfriend really called Fruitcake?? If that’s true it’s epic and I’m here for it!!!” a fourth shared.

However, Fruitcake herself has previously revealed it isn’t her real name. She shared: “Fruitcake is not my real name. My mum would never!”

She also hinted that it could be a sweet nickname based on her and Fred’s shared love of food. She added in the Instagram post: “My love of food is undeniable… hence why I have a one-pack!”

Fred and Fruitcake have been engaged since March 2020 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

When did Fred and Fruitcake get engaged?

Forming their relationship in 2018, Fred and Fruitcake got engaged in March 2020.

The happy couple had initial plans to tie the knot in 2021. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were forced to postpone their big day.

“We want to have everyone there and if we’re flying, I don’t want to be stressing about restrictions or anything like that,” he told OK!

In the jungle, Fred revealed they’ll tie the knot in Jamaica next year. Speaking on the show last night, Fruitcake didn’t seem best pleased with her man, telling the camera crew the information was meant to be kept secret.

Read more: I’m A Celeb 2023 viewers complain to Ofcom over Fred Sirieix’s treatment of Sam Thompson

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.