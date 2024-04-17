For The Love Of Dogs viewers left sobbing as Paul O’Grady remembered in first episode since his death

For The Love Of Dogs returned to our screens last night on ITV (April 16), with new host Alison Hammond at the helm. The This Morning star has taken over from the late Paul O’Grady, who sadly died in March 2023.

And, as the series has made its return, fans were left emotional as the show reflected on the death of Paul.

In the first few moments of the episode, For The Love Of Dogs remembered Paul by showcasing a heart-wrenching tribute.

For The Love Of Dogs paid tribute to Paul with heartfelt memorial (Credit: ITV / For The Love Of Dogs)

For The Love Of Dogs viewers in tears over memorial

Viewers watched on as the camera panned over a tribute to Paul outside Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. The plaque showed an adorable image of Paul embracing a dog. Alongside the plaque were the words: “In loving memory of our beloved ambassador.

“Paul O’Grady MBE. 1955-2023.”

Beside it, was a statue of Paul’s late dog, Buster.

Of course, the moving scenes left viewers touched, with plenty flocking to social media to share their thoughts.

One wrote: “This programme will always be Paul’s and I had tears in my eyes when they showed the memorial.”

I’m already emotional watching this without Paul.

Another said: “Not me already welling up in the opening seconds of For The Love Of Dogs, seeing that monument to Paul.”

A third added: “I’m already emotional watching this without Paul.”

Battersea Cats and Dogs Home share sweet tribute to Paul O’Grady

After the death of Paul in March 2023, Battersea chief executive Peter Laurie shared a poignant message.

He said: “Battersea will forever remember Paul as a devoted animal lover with the biggest heart, who fell head over heels in love with every dog he met at our centres.

“Paul will always be associated with Battersea and we are truly saddened to have lost such a true friend and huge part of our charity.

The presenter sadly died in March 2023 (Credit: ITV.com)

“Paul had an extremely hands-on approach as a Battersea ambassador and has been fundamental in helping our charity to communicate important campaign messages.

“He was a champion for the underdog and would do anything to ensure all animals live a healthy and happy life. He will be dearly missed.”

