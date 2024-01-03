Fool Me Once master scribe Danny Brocklehurst’s TV dramas listed – from No Return and Brassic to Clocking Off

With Fool Me Once on Netflix, writer Danny Brocklehurst has scored another hit, adapting the Harlan Coben novel into a cracking drama starring Michelle Keegan.

But which other series has he written?

You may not know the name, but you’ve doubtless been hooked by at least some of his shows…

Danny Brocklehurst’s Clocking Off (2000 – 2003)

Danny’s first big writing project was this almost forgotten BBC series with fellow writing legend Paul Abbott.

It followed the lives of a group of workers in a textile factory in Manchester.

Warm and funny, it boasted an absolutely incredible cast. Check this lot out: Christopher Eccleston, Lesley Sharp, Sophie Okonedo, Siobhan Finneran, John Simm, Sarah Lancashire, David Morrissey, Maxine Peake… the list goes on!

Where to watch: Series one is available on BritBox

Talk To Me (2007)

Max Beesley starred in this ITV four-parter as Mitch Moore, a philandering radio host whose producer happens to be his fiancée Claire (played by Laura Fraser).

She’s back from maternity leave but that’s just the start of their problems – think a much-tangled web of affairs and collapsing relationships.

Where to watch: On DVD only it appears!

The Driver (2014)

This three-episode thriller starred David Morrissey as down-at-heel cab driver Vince McKee, who meets an old pal just out of prison for armed robbery.

Gangland boss The Horse then offers Vince a job – be a driver for his gang. Gulp!

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Ordinary Lies (2015)

Another year, another high-profile BBC series… and another fabulous ensemble cast.

Series one was based at JS Motors, a car dealership in Warrington, who employs a number of ‘ordinary’ people, each with dark secrets.

In this series, Danny reunited with Max Beesley, and also cast Sally Lindsay, Jason Manford, Michelle Keegan, Mackenzie Crook and Jo Joyner.

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

The Five (2016)

Created by Harlan Coben but written by Danny, The Five appeared on Sky1.

The 10-episode series told the story of four school friends, who are still dealing with the unsolved death of their school friend Jesse 20 years later.

Now, a new murder scene has DNA that links the investigation back to Jesse’s case.

Starring Lee Ingleby and Sarah Solemani.

Where to watch: NOW TV

In The Dark (2017)

An adaptation of two Mark Billingham novels, the four-part series told two separate stories featuring Detective Helen Weeks (MyAnna Buring).

In the first episode, Helen finds out that she’s pregnant and investigates a case in which the husband of her childhood best friend is accused of kidnapping two young girls.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Come Home (2018)

Danny likes working with his tried and trusted actors, and here he teams up again with Christopher Eccleston.

Very definitely not a comedy, nor a thriller, Come Home portrayed the heartbreaking disintegration of a marriage.

The award-winning series featured Greg and Marie, who have been married for nearly 20 years, when, seemingly out of the blue, Marie walks out on him and her three children.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Safe (2018)

Another collaboration with Harlan Coben, this time on Netflix.

The eight-episode series starred Hollywood actor Michael C Hall as widowed father and peadiatric doctor.

Struggling to connect with his daughters after the death of his wife, his world is further turned upside down when one of them goes missing.

Also starring Amanda Abbington and Laila Rouass.

Where to watch: Netflix

Brassic (2019)

Co-written and created by Danny, Sky series Brassic stars Joseph Gilgun and Michelle Keegan.

The comedy-drama follows Vinnie O’Neil (Gilgun) and his group of pals in a fictional northern town as they wheel and deal to scrape some money together.

Series five dropped on Sky last September.

Where to watch? NOW TV and Sky

The Stranger (2020)

Danny’s third hook-up with Harlan Coben, again for Netflix.

The eight-part series starts when a mysterious stranger tells a man a secret that has a devastating impact on his seemingly perfect life.

Soon, the man’s wife goes missing.

Where to watch: Netflix

Sheridan as Kathy in No Return (Credit: ITV)

No Return (2022)

No Return is a four-part British television drama, written by Danny Brocklehurst. It stars Sheridan Smith as a mother whose son is accused of sexual assault, while on holiday.

It aired on ITV from 7 February to 28 February 2022

Where to watch: ITVX

Michelle Keegan in Ten Pound Poms (Credit: BBC)

Ten Pound Poms (2023)

Another Michelle Keegan team up for Danny. It also stars Luther’s Warren Brown and follows a group of Ten Pound Poms – British citizens who migrated to Australia after the Second World War. The series premiered on 14 May 2023 on BBC One and has six episodes.

Season two hasn’t yet been announced, but we’re desperate for it here at ED!.

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

Fool Me Once sees Michelle Keegan team up with the writer again (Credit: Netflix)

Fool Me Once (2024)

Danny’s latest masterpiece Fool Me Once is currently at the top of the Netflix chart.

It stars Michelle again, as well as Joanna Lumley and Richard Armitage.

Fool Me Once follows a woman named Maya Stern whose husband, Joe, has been brutally murdered.

After the death of her husband, Maya becomes extra protective of her young daughter and installs a nanny cam to keep an eye on her.

Maya is shocked when footage from the camera reveals a man is in her house… and that man is her own husband who is supposed to be dead.

Where to watch: Netflix

What’s next for Danny?

Currently in post-production for 2024 is the drama Parish. It’s due for release in the States later this year and is based on the 2014 BBC drama The Driver, which Danny was also involved in.

Fingers crossed it comes to the UK…

