Celebrity Big Brother: Vanessa Feltz admits ‘concern’ over Fern Britton amid stint

Fern Britton was among the housemates unveiled in the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up as the reality series debuted on ITV earlier this week. But another This Morning star – Vanessa Feltz – has admitted concern over Fern’s appearance on the show.

Vanessa, who first became a This Morning regular in 2006 when Fern was still a main presenter on the ITV daytime programme, indicated she hopes the former Ready Steady Cook star won’t share too much on Celebrity Big Brother.

TalkTV host Vanessa, who spoke to OK! at a charity gala in London, also hailed the star signings for the 2024 comeback of CBB – and even teased a return of her own.

Fern Britton on Celebrity Big Brother

Speaking on Monday (March 4) evening, on the day CBB 2024 launched, Vanessa seemed to suggest there may be certain topics Fern doesn’t address.

Vanessa said: “Fern Britton is in there [Celebrity Big Brother] and is going to be saying all sorts of things that I maybe hope she doesn’t say.”

According to OK!, Vanessa did not expand on what “sorts of things” she is not hugely keen on Fern chatting about.

But the report also draws attention to how Vanessa was photographed socialising in August 2023 with Phillip Schofield, Fern’s former This Morning colleague, a few months following his ITV departure.

Fern meanwhile, ahead of her CBB entrance, recently told the Mirror: “Apparently I’ve signed up to spill the beans! Well, right now, I can tell you that I think let’s approach with caution and kindness. It’s fair to say that towards the end [of her time on This Morning] we were not getting on. Things were tricky.”

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up

Elsewhere in her chat with OK!, Vanessa added she was impressed with the CBB 2024 cast.

She went on: “They’ve got some incredible bookings. My friend Sharon Osbourne is in there, she’s great value for money. Louis Walsh is in there, he’s a great gossip, he’ll be great. Kate Middleton‘s uncle Gary Goldsmith is in there, that’s gonna be good fun.”

Vanessa, who appeared on the very first Celebrity Big Brother in 2001, also hinted she could be up for having another go at the show over twenty years on.

“If the money is correct, then I would definitely do it again,” she admitted.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

