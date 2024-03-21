Fern Britton’s daughter admits fears she’ll get ‘hurt’ on Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother star Fern Britton has been warned by her daughter about one of her housemates.

It’s been a week of backlash for Fern after she clashed with Nikita Kuzmin and got branded “fake” by viewers over her behaviour in a secret mission. Fern was told she had been tasked with instantly evicting one of her housemates. She picked Louis Walsh.

However, in a twist, her decision actually meant that Louis was given immunity.

Now, her daughter Winnie has admitted her concerns over her mum getting “hurt”.

Fern Britton’s daughter admitted her fears for her mum on CBB (Credit: ITV2)

Fern Britton on Celebrity Big Brother

Speaking in a segment on last night’s Celebrity Big Brother: Late and Live, Winnie said: “I think my mum should avoid Louis just because it seems that he’s always very nice to people’s faces and ends up saying things behind their back. I don’t want my mum to be hurt by it.”

Earlier this week, former This Morning presenter Fern came under fire from viewers when she was tasked with a secret mission.

Big Brother told Fern that she had to choose one housemate to be evicted that day. She had to place a toy snake on the pillow of the housemate she wanted to see gone. She picked Louis.

Fern has faced some backlash from viewers this week (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton and Louis Walsh on Celebrity Big Brother

She told Big Brother that for her “own sanity,” she had to choose him. However, later in the episode, Louis was told in the diary room that one of his housemates had evicted him.

The rest of the house watched on including Fern, who put on her best poker face pretending to be as shocked as her housemates.

Louis was then told he had bagged immunity as Fern clapped and smiled. She continued to keep it secret but some of her housemates began speculating it was her.

The house then continued with normal nominations, and Fern was put up. She later broke down in tears in the diary room as she said: “Just trying to keep it together.”

Louis Walsh was actually saved instead of evicted in the twist (Credit: ITV)

Viewers took issue with Fern’s behaviour as one person complained on X: “Fern is so irritating. Fake nice, and always crying!”

Another wrote: “Fern is so fake and calculated don’t like her one bit! Get her out!”

However, someone else said: “Bless, I want to jump back into Big Brother and give Fern a hug!”

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (March 21) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

