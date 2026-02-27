Everywhere Vanished was filmed and why the series wasn’t actually filmed in Jordan

Vanished, Amazon’s new thriller starring Kaley Cuoco and Sam Claflin, sends its leads racing across France – and (almost) every major scene was filmed on location.

The Prime Video series opens in Paris, where Alice (Cuoco), an archaeologist, reunites with her boyfriend Tom (Claflin). They board a train to Arles for a romantic break.

He vanishes en route. What follows is a frantic search that pulls Alice through Marseille’s ports, backstreets, and landmarks – and into something far darker.

If you’re wondering where Vanished was filmed, here’s the full breakdown.

Marseille is Vanished’s main location (Credit: Prime Video)

Where was Vanished filmed?

Vanished was filmed entirely in France. No stand-in cities, no soundstage trickery. Production was primarily based in Marseille, with early scenes shot in Paris.

Executive producer Lourdes Diaz described Marseille as a character in its own right.

“It is the beauty of Marseille. The darkness of Marseille. Marseille has many layers to it,” she told Prime Video.

From sea views and mountainsides to docks and nightclubs, the city’s contrasts feed directly into the show’s tone.

Co-creator Preston Thompson added that Marseille offers both “French Riviera glamour” and “grit and underworld”.

Vanished filming locations you can visit

There are dozens of recognisable locations across all four episodes. These are the key ones.

Paris features briefly in Vanished (Credit: Prime Video)

Arc de Triomphe and Eiffel Tower

The Arc de Triomphe and Eiffel Tower appear in episode 1 during Alice and Tom’s Paris reunion.

They’re brief, postcard-perfect shots – establishing the romance before everything unravels.

The show quickly shifts south, likely due to cost and logistics.

Hotel Regina in Paris appears in episode 1 (Credit: Hotel Regina)

Hotel Regina, Paris

Hotel Regina Louvre features in the opening episode.

Opposite the Louvre and overlooking the Tuileries Garden, it’s a five-star hotel known for its baroque interiors. A one-night stay can range from roughly €500 to €1,400 depending on the room.

Hotel Peron is a popular place to stay (Credit: Marseille Resorts and Hotels)

Hotel Peron, Marseille

Hôtel Peron is Alice’s main base in Marseille.

Located along La Corniche, it overlooks the Mediterranean and appears repeatedly throughout the series. Despite being a three-star hotel, it’s a massively popular place to stay.

Rooms can hover around the €100 mark – if you can get one.

The Roquefavour Aqueduct is key in the opening episodes of Vanished (Credit: Prime Video)

Roquefavour Aqueduct

Roquefavour Aqueduct is the landmark Alice spots from the train when Tom first disappears.

Built in the 19th century, it stands 83 metres high and stretches 375 metres long. It was constructed to carry water from the Durance River to Marseille after devastating droughts and cholera outbreaks.

It’s around 30 miles from Marseille.

The Notre-Dame de la Garde is a world-famous landmark (Credit: Pixabay)

Notre-Dame de la Garde

Notre-Dame de la Garde dominates the skyline in several shots and appears in the opening credits.

It’s Marseille’s most visited monument and offers panoramic views over the city and islands below.

Vanished shows off the streets of Marseille (Credit: Prime Video)

Noailles district

The Noailles district – often called the “belly of Marseille” – appears repeatedly as Alice searches for Tom.

It’s one of the city’s most vibrant neighbourhoods, packed with markets, fishmongers, and international food stalls.

The Old Port is a Marseille staple (Credit: Pixabay)

Old Port of Marseille

The Old Port of Marseille is one of the city’s defining landmarks.

Founded around 600 BC, it’s now the cultural and social centre of Marseille – and a recurring backdrop in the series.

Vanished has flashbacks set in Jordan (Credit: Prime Video)

Was Vanished filmed in Jordan?

No. Although flashbacks are set in Jordan, the production never left France.

These scenes were filmed in the French countryside and colour-graded to create the dusty, sun-bleached look.

The end credits confirm the production benefited from France’s tax rebate for international shoots – making it financially sensible to keep everything local.

Why Marseille was a big decision for Kaley Cuoco

For Cuoco, filming abroad was a major step.

After welcoming her first child in 2023, she had scaled back work. Vanished required relocating to France for months.

Speaking to TV Insider, she said it was the first time she had to make a “big decision” as a mum.

“When they first said Marseille, I was like, ‘Do you really need to do that?’ I’ve got a two-year-old. How do I leave?” she said.

Her fiancé encouraged her to take the opportunity – and she’s glad she did.

“I don’t know if I’ll have an opportunity like that again,” she added.

Vanished is available to stream on Prime Video now.

