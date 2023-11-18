Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Vote for your Best TV Finale

The Entertainment Daily Awards are back. Today, we’re asking viewers to vote for the Best TV Finale of 2023.

Last year, BBC medical drama Holby City scooped the gong, following its completely unjust cancellation. The hard-hitting death of Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) struck a chord with fans, who voted for Holby to win the inaugural award.

Plenty of big-name shows have said their final farewells this year, but we want to find the best of the lot. Whether that’s the most heartbreaking, sincere or even strange – we want Entertainment Daily readers to have their say!

So, who are the contenders for Best TV Finale in 2023?

Our nominees for Best TV Finale are Happy Valley, Sex Education, Succession, Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Did you enjoy DS Catherine Cawood’s final goodbye? (Credit: ED!)

The hard-hitting BBC One crime drama starring Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley, aired its third and final series in early 2023. Despite the not-so-happy setting, which explored explosive topics including suicide, drugs, murder, sexual abuse and criminal organisations, the series was ultimately about Detective Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Lancashire) and her love for her family. Did Entertainment Daily readers think she deserved her happy(ish) ending?

Elsewhere, Netflix‘s teen comedy-drama Sex Education seemed to come to an abrupt end after cast members including Ncuti Gatwa (the new Doctor) decided to move on to other projects. The story of teenage sex therapist Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) concluded more with a new beginning rather than an end. Of course, that’s exactly what a coming-of-age story is – but perhaps viewers felt shortchanged?

Did the final conclusion to the Waystar Royco inheritance question suit you? (Credit: ED!)

Almost a modern day Game of Thrones, Sky Atlantic drama Succession dealt with the deteriorating health of a billionaire CEO and his warring children vying for power. In season four, Succession finally made good on its threat and killed off patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) – leaving Roman (Kieran Culkin), Connor (Alan Ruck), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) to their backstabbing and profane devices. Finally the dominoes dropped, leading to the ultimate finale.

We all loved Ted Lasso, with its whimsy charm and harmless jokes, but all good things have to end. The show featured incredible guest stars (Gary Lineker, Thierry Henry… the list goes on), made us pay for AppleTV (or at least accept Apple’s offer of a free trial) and shot Hannah Waddingham to stardom. It ended fittingly, celebrating kind people and smaller victories. We never saw Richmond FC win the league though – who isn’t bitter about that? (Ted, probably).

Was Midge’s ending as marvellous as you expected? (Credit: ED!)

And finally, Amazon Prime Video struck gold with female-led comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, which saw lead Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) go from a newly-single 1950s housewife to a comic legend. Its finale took viewers into the new millennium, featuring an older, successful Midge and all her compatriots.

Vote for the Best TV Finale in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2023 now.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Vote for your favourite stars, shows and soaps!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us who you’ve voted for!