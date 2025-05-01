Emma Willis set for TV return in ‘groundbreaking’ new show Change Your Mind, Change Your Life

Emma Willis is making her telly return for the first time since her heart surgery in a new TV show, Change Your Mind, Change Your Life.

The beloved presenter, 49, revealed last month that she underwent keyhole heart surgery to repair a hole in her heart. She explained it was discovered she has had a hole in her heart since she was born. And so the ex-Big Brother host had surgery at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London.

Now, Emma is set to front a brand new BBC One series, alongside husband Matt Willis, 41.

The TV star had heart surgery recently (Credit: BBC)

Emma Willis to front new TV show

Emma and Matt’s powerful new show is called Change Your Mind, Change Your Life. The four-part series explores mental health and modern-day challenges – and airs from May 13.

The BBC first announced the project back in February. It initially had the working title of Inside Therapy With Matt and Emma Willis.

It was described at the time as a “groundbreaking new format offering unprecedented access to the UK’s leading mental health experts behind closed doors”.

The pair are fronting a new show (Credit: ITV/ YouTube)

Emma and Matt’s powerful new series

Fast forward to now, and the show, Change Your Mind, Change Your Life, is set to launch in May.

In the BBC series, filmed before her surgery in May, Emma and Matt work with therapists to gain an understanding of the emotional struggles many people face.

Talking about their new show, Matt and Emma said: “Therapy has played a huge role in both of our lives. Not just individually but as a couple too.

“It’s given us the tools to understand ourselves and each other better. And we know firsthand how powerful that can be.”

‘Asking for help is never a weakness’

The beloved showbiz couple went on: “With this documentary series we’ll hear from incredible experts and see what really happens in the therapy room, to help break down the stigma and start conversations.

“We’ll meet those taking part and follow the process each step of the way, which we hope will show the benefits of talking and prioritising mental wellbeing.”

They then said: “We know that therapy isn’t always easy to access. So by bringing it to TV, we hope to give people a window into the process and share tools that could help them navigate their own challenges.

“Asking for help is never a weakness; it’s one of the bravest things you can do.”

Read more: Emma and Matt Willis reveal major change in their parenting after ‘terrifying’ discovery in new documentary

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.