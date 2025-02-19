Matt and Emma Willis have a new project up their sleeves. The couple, who have been together 16 years, are embarking on a new adventure.

The TV stars, who have both been candid about their personal experiences with therapy, are set to front a brand-new documentary series, Inside Therapy with Matt and Emma Willis.

The pair have been married for more than a decade (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Matt and Emma Willis announce new TV show

It comes after the pair recently enjoyed a loved-up date on Valentine’s Day.

The happy couple, who have been extremely open about their personal life in recent years, are on a journey that could change lives.

Ahead of the news, Matt took to social media to share a glimpse into their V-Day celebrations, where they enjoyed a romantic dance class. He penned: “Valentine’s Day dance date done and Busted! @mattjwillis.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial)

Now, they have more reasons to celebrate, with a four-part series in the pipeline.

The BBC series will see Matt and Emma team up with some of Britain’s leading therapists and with the support of experts they will explore how we can best navigate the struggles of modern life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial)

Matt and Emma Willis share glimpse into new series

As they follow a string of people embracing therapy, they will also uncover accessible ways to improve mental health and wellbeing. Evidently, showing viewers how they can implement these techniques.

In a joint statement, Matt and Emma explained just how special their new project is to them. They said: “Therapy has played a huge role in both of our lives. Not just individually but as a couple too. It’s given us the tools to understand ourselves and each other better, and we know firsthand how powerful that can be.

“With this documentary series, we’ll hear from incredible experts and see what really happens in the therapy room, to help break down the stigma and start conversations.”

Emma and Matt Willis have a new project up their sleeves (Credit: John Rainford / SplashNews.com)

They concluded: “We know that therapy isn’t always easy to access, so by bringing it to TV, we hope to give people a window into the process and share tools that could help them navigate their own challenges. Asking for help is never a weakness; it’s one of the bravest things you can do.”

Matt and Emma’s recent documentaries

The couple recently teamed up to host a documentary, Swiped: The School that Banned Smartphones, all about the impact of social media on young people.

Due to this, one school observed the negative impact of smartphones on their students. Consequently, they banned smartphones in a bid to measure how this would benefit their student’s wellbeing.

Previously, Matt has also detailed his battle with addiction in Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction.

So, what do you think? Will you be tuning in?

Read more: Deal or No Deal viewers demand bosses to ‘get rid of sob stories and dramatic crying’ ahead of new series

So, what are your thoughts? Will you be tuning in? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.