Eggheads star Chris Hughes dies aged 77 as The Chase star Shaun Wallace leads tributes

Eggheads star Chris Hughes has died at the age of 77, with The Chase star Shaun Wallace among those paying tribute.

The sad news was confirmed via an official statement on the Eggheads social media page.

The account shared a picture of the quizzer in a white tux and bow tie. A statement was shared alongside the picture. It’s been reported that he died at his home in Crewe. However, no cause of death has been announced.

Death of Eggheads star Chris Hughes announced

In a statement, the Eggheads social media team penned: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Eggheads great Chris Hughes.

“Chris joined the show at the very start in 2003 and over the next 20 years gave us not only brilliant answers but very many laughs and happy memories. He loved being an Egghead and will be hugely missed by all his Eggheads family.”

Tributes pour in

The Chase star Shaun Wallace was among those paying tribute as a result of Chris’ death.

He said: “I just want to pay my respects to one of the greatest quizzers of all time. A man who was a great inspiration to my own journey as a quizzer who became a good friend.”

He then added: “Rest in peace Dear Chris, you will be sorely missed. Shaun Wallace.”

Others filled the comments section with their condolences.

One said: “Devastated by the news, our thoughts and prayers go out to all Chris’s family and friends, he was literally one in a billion.” Another then added: “Gosh such terrible news. Two gameshow legends gone this week after Henry Kelly’s passing was announced yesterday.”

Another also said: “What a legend! There has probably never been or ever will be a human to live with greater knowledge of railways and trains. RIP Chris!” Another then added: “Condolences to his friends and family and the Eggheads community – he was always entertaining and will be missed by many.”

Funeral plans

Meanwhile, a post on Facebook revealed that a celebration of life service for Chris would be held on March 14 at Crewe Crematorium. It’ll then be followed by a wake at a local pub.

Well-wishers are asked to donate to Cancer Research and the British Heart Foundation.

