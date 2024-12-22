Death in Paradise newbie Don Gilet is reportedly in a relationship with a rather famous TV star, Siobhan Finneran.

The actor makes his debut on the BBC One show this month as its newest detective, Inspector Mervin Wilson, taking over from Ralf Little, who played DI Neville Parker for four and half years.

Don is no stranger to a TV show, having appeared in the likes of EastEnders and Casualty.

What’s more, in the past few years, Don Gilet has been linked to a rather famous face: Siobhan Finneran.

The actor makes his Death in Paradise debut this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Don Gilet on Death in Paradise

Don Gilet is best known for playing bad guy Lucas Johnson on BBC’s EastEnders, on-and-off from 2008 to more recently 2024. He has also starred in Holby City and Netflix’s The Stranger.

Away from the cameras and TV shows though, Don usually keeps his personal life low-key. He was previously married to fellow actress Tracy Whitwell. Don is also a father to one, a 17-year-old son called Flynn.

In more recent times, he has been linked to Siobhan Finneran.

The pair have been snapped several times together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Don Gilet and Siobhan Finneran

Siobhan Finneran is a hugely successful actress, who has appeared on everything from Benidorm to Downtown Abbey. She also played Clare Cartwright in the smash hit show Happy Valley.

Both Don and Siobhan appeared in the Scottish thriller The Loch in 2017. She played DCI Lauren Quigley, while Don starred as Blake Albrighton.

Since then, the pair appear to be inseparable….

Siobhan appeared in Happy Valley (Credit: BBC)

Are Don and Siobhan dating?

In 2017, Siobhan and Don attended the MVISA Awards together. In 2022, they attended the TV Choice Awards together. They were then photographed leaving in a black taxi together.

Fast forward to 2023, and the duo were spotted holding hands at The Cure Usher Ball at Hilton, Manchester.

The pair have never discussed or confirmed being in a relationship, however – and their reps have remained tight-lipped.

Don’s son keeps him busy when he’s not working

In 2014, Death in Paradise star Don spoke about his son with The Sunday Post. He said at the time: “Flynn’s eight and he’s pretty rambunctious.

“I think he’s got some of my playful genes… I have fun at work but when I get home I have to become a father and keep an eye on him not getting too wild.

“He’s a lovely kid but he’s very active and loves to run about the place. If you wind him up to play you have to allow the time to calm him before he beds down at night.”

Death in Paradise is on Sunday December 22 at 8.30pm on BBC One.

