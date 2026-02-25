Doctor Foster will return for a series 3 MISSING a central character

Doctor Foster is officially making a comeback – and fans can barely wait for it to land. BBC One has confirmed the smash-hit revenge thriller will return for a long-awaited series 3. But before you get too carried away, there’s a bittersweet twist: it will be the final chapter – and Jodie Comer will not be back.

Jodie famously played Kate Parks in series 1 and 2 between 2015 and 2017, in what many still see as her first major primetime breakthrough. And what a launchpad it turned out to be.

After the jaw-dropping finale of Doctor Foster series 2, Jodie’s career skyrocketed. She went on to take the now-iconic role of Villanelle in Killing Eve, and has since landed big-screen parts in The Bikeriders and 28 Years Later.

To say she’s “made it” would be putting it mildly. With a string of nominations and wins at the BAFTAs, Emmys and Golden Globes, Jodie is now one of Britain’s biggest acting exports.

But don’t assume her global fame is the only reason she won’t be appearing in Doctor Foster series 3… There’s more to it than that.

Safe to say that Kate and Gemma did not see eye to eye in Doctor Foster series 1 (Credit: BBC One)

Is Jodie Comer in Doctor Foster series 3?

This week, BBC One confirmed that Doctor Foster will return in 2026 for series 3 – nine years after it last aired. The new instalment will also mark the show’s final outing.

The first two series were a huge success, with standout performances from Suranne Jones, Bertie Carvel, Jodie Comer, Victoria Hamilton and Adam James.

Now, Suranne and her co-stars are preparing to begin filming the much-anticipated third series. Suranne Jones will reprise her role as Gemma Foster, Bertie Carvel returns as Simon Foster, and Tom Taylor is back as their son, Tom.

However, Jodie Comer will not be returning as Kate – and her absence will certainly be felt by long-time viewers.

Why isn’t she returning?

Naturally, many fans hoped Kate might reappear in the final chapter. But Jodie’s packed schedule is one major factor.

In 2026, she’s set to play Flavia in new TV series Big Swiss, Araminta in musical love story Stuffed, and an unnamed role in the Kenneth Branagh film The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde. She’s also due to appear in the Hugh Jackman film The Death of Robin Hood.

However, there’s another key reason for her absence – Kate’s story already reached a powerful and emotional conclusion.

Bertie Carvel and Jodie Comer as Simon and Kate in Doctor Foster series 2 (Credit: BBC One)

Who did Jodie Comer play?

In Doctor Foster, Jodie played Kate Parks. Viewers were first introduced to her as the 23-year-old daughter of Gemma and Simon Foster’s family friends. But in explosive scenes, Gemma discovered Kate was also Simon’s mistress.

The affair ignited Gemma’s quest for revenge, driving much of the drama across both series.

Kate later became pregnant with Simon’s child, leaving Gemma devastated. After a two-year affair, Kate married Simon in series 2. Yet their relationship was always morally complex. Simon was significantly older than Kate, and some viewers viewed the dynamic as deeply troubling. By 25, Kate was married with a baby to a much older man.

In the end, though, their marriage was never built to last. Gemma systematically exposed Simon’s lies and revealed him for who he truly was.

What happened to Kate at the end of Doctor Foster series 2?

By the close of series 2, Kate finally saw Simon clearly. Realising he hadn’t changed, she told him their marriage was over.

In a moment many viewers cheered, Kate left Simon behind and moved to France with their daughter, Amelie, determined to start again. She walked away from the chaos – and from him.

Kate did not return for spin-off series Life either, as her storyline had been brought to a definitive end.

Doctor Foster series 1 and 2 are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer, with series 3 set to arrive later in 2026 or early 2027.