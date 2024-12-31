Loose Women star Charlene White has made a rather funny revelation about her co-star Denise Welch.

Charlene was on the Glad We Had This Chat podcast when she exposed her colleague’s “inappropriate” messages.

Previously, a “bad habit” of Denise’s that’s been “going on for years” left viewers in hysterics. Thanks to her co-star, we are now learning about her other antics.

Denise is notorious for cracking her colleagues up (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Denise Welch sends ‘inappropriate notes’

While we typically see the composed faces of the panellists on Loose Women, Denise has also been trying to crack them up.

Charlene revealed that Denise is notorious for passing “secret” notes while they are on air. “Denise Welch does a really naughty thing, which I adore her for,” she confessed.

The TV star added: “We’ll be having a discussion about something or other. She’ll just be writing something on a piece of paper and slip it over to me live on air.”

However, Charlene refrained from discussing the contents of the messages sent by Denise. She only described them as “inappropriate bits of gossip.”

Charlene, on the receiving end of Denise’s prank, tries her best not to react on camera.

“I might glance down at it and it will be some inappropriate bit of gossip that she really shouldn’t be telling me, and then I’ve got to keep a straight face and I’m like hmmm, and then carry on talking. Meanwhile, I can see her internally absolutely killing herself laughing,” she shared.

Charlene refrained from revealing the contents of Denise’s notes (Credit: Lorraine/YouTube)

Charlene reflects on Loose Women career

The broadcaster previously revealed that she longed to be a part of the ITV show, and it finally happened four years ago.

Discussing her transition to Loose Women, she said: “I have wanted to do Loose Women for a while. And so, I’d been pushing it for a while, and that pushing finally came off four years ago when I was invited in for a meeting. We had a bit of a chat and they liked what I had to say.”

Charlene thinks it’s “one of the most incredible shows” she’s ever worked on. She rose to fame as ITV News anchor and became the first-ever black woman to host News At Ten in 2014.

She also appeared in the 2022 series of I’m A Celebrity and became the first campmate to be voted out.

