Death in Paradise season 13 episode 2: Guest cast includes Hayley Mills, Ellie Haddington and Genesis Lynea

Death in Paradise season 13 continues this week, and episode 2 welcomes legendary actress Hayley Mills to the cast.

In the latest instalment, the local community is rocked by a murder at a care home when a game of bingo gets horribly out of hand (only in Saint Marie)! But could someone really kill over something so trivial?

As the case takes on a series of jaw-dropping twists and turns, Neville and the team realise that this case is so much more than it first appeared on the surface…

Meanwhile, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson struggles in the wake of his shock shooting. So much so, he has to reluctantly delegate some tasks to DI Neville… But a familiar face arrives on the island to help him recover. Read more below.

So who guest stars in the cast of Death in Paradise season 13 episode 2? Here’s everything you need to know!

Hayley Mills as Nancy Martin in the cast of Death in Paradise season 13 episode 2 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise season 13 episode 2 cast: Hayley Mills portrays Nancy Martin

Legendary actress Hayley Mills, 77, guest stars as Nancy Martin in the cast of Death in Paradise season 13, episode 2 – but don’t get used to her being around! Hayley’s elderly philanthropist character gets bumped off within minutes during a rather tense game of bingo.

Nancy is found pierced with her own knitting needle – but who killed her, and why?

Hayley Mills is a TV and film legend who shouldn’t need an introduction, as she’s been acting since she was a child. Those of us of a certain age will know her for playing Pollyanna, in the film of the same name from 1960, and for playing twins in the original version of The Parent Trap in 1961.

Can you believe, Hayley first appeared on screen in 1947 – when she was just a baby! – in the film So Well Remembered. That was in 1947, just a year after she was born.

Her early fame is perhaps largely due to her famous parents – she’s the daughter of actors Sir John Mills and Mary Hayley Bell.

Of course, Wild at Heart fans will know Hayley as Caroline Du Plessis. Other notable roles include Miss Carrie Bliss, in Good Morning, Miss Bliss, and Tilly in The Flame Trees of Thika.

More recently, she played nasty loan shark Connie in the C5 thriller Compulsion. She also played Tony’s wife Emma Hume in the latest series of Unforgotten.

Juliet Cowan [to the left of Hayley Mills] as Eloise Mirie in Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Juliet Cowan plays Eloise Mirie

Belfast-born actress Juliet Cowan, 49, joins the cast of Death in Paradise as Eloise Mirie. She’s been on our screens ever since her first TV role in 1993, when she played the girlfriend of stage magician Simon Drake in Iron Maiden: Raising Hell.

She went on to secure the role which helped catapult her to TV fame – playing Nicki in 15 episodes of This Life in 1997. After several years of small roles in the likes of Inspector Morse, and Smack the Pony, she won the role of Polly Arnold in C5 soap Family Affairs. This was followed by roles in The Bill, The Queen’s Nose, and Doctors.

Between 2007 and 2008, Juliet portrayed Chrissie Jackson in The Sarah Jane Adventures. She subsequently played Josie in Shameless, Tanya in Pulling, and Claire Kelly in Silent Witness.

In 2012, she played Nina Hewland in two episodes of EastEnders, before securing the role of Amanda in the CBBC drama The Revolting World of Stanley Brown. A few years later, she played Rosa in the kids’ show Hank Zipzer, about a young boy struggling through school because of his dyslexia.

She’s perhaps best known for playing Nina in the comedy Cuckoo, and Tina in Back to Life alongside Daisy Haggard. More recently, she’s portrayed Liz Jones in Brassic, Viv in the brilliant Am I Being Unreasonable?, Linda in Motherland, and Barbara Monke in The Power. In 2023, she starred as The Intermediary in Disney heist drama Culprits.

Ellie Haddington guest stars as Barbara Mitchell in Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise season 13 episode 2 cast: Ellie Haddington stars as Barbara Michell

Sixty-eight-year-old Ellie Haddington joins the cast of Death in Paradise as Barbara Michell. But Motherland fans will most definitely recognise her as Julia’s cantankerous mum Marion, who moved in with her in series 3. She quietly died in her armchair while wearing a VR headset and climbing Kilimanjaro (digitally at least).

That death is far too peaceful for Saint Marie. The veteran actress has been on our screens for four decades and famously played Josie Clarke in Coronation Street from 1995 to 1996.

Ellie went on to portray Kathleen in Life Begins in 2004, and Governor Joy Masterton in Bad Girls. Between 2011 to 2013, she played Carol Porter in The Cafe – opposite his Death in Paradise co-star Ralf Little!

She starred as Hilda Pierce in Foyle’s War, Fanny Biggetywitch in Dickensian, Agatha Chudleigh in Ripper Street, and Wendy in Close to Me. More recently, she’s portrayed Avril Lennox in Dougray Scott drama Crime, Sheila Gemmell in Guilt, and Diane in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies.

She’s appeared in a multitude of films, including Enola Holmes, Operation Mincemeat, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Genesis Lynea reprises her role as Selwyn’s daughter Adrianna Harper (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Actress Genesis Lynea returns as Andrina Harper

Genesis Lynea reprises her role as Andrina Harper, Selwyn’s daughter, in Death in Paradise season 13 episode 2. You know, the daughter he didn’t know he had until shocking scenes at the end of series 11!

Silent Witness fans will know Genesis well, from her role as Simone in the BBC One show. Sadly, the popular character left at the end of series 25 for a new life abroad. Little did we know she meant Saint Marie!

Bermudan-born Genesis, 34, attended the BRIT School for the performing arts when she was growing up, and became best pals with Jessie J. She appeared in musicals and Jessie’s Do It Like a Dude video in 2010, but then landed roles in TV.

Her first big TV role was in Casualty. Between 2019 and 2020, she played the character of Archie Hudson, who clashed with Connie. Genesis then appeared on the Netflix fantasy drama, Shadow and Bone as Natacha.

She also played Maddie Harper in 4 O’Clock Club, Geraldine Newcopse in A Discovery of Witches, and Sam in The Baby. More recently, she played Dee in You & Me, Tayo in Champion, and Lance Corporal Bowman in Halo.

Actor Kevin Harvey as Phillipe Varane in Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise season 13 episode 2 cast: Kevin Harvey plays Phillipe Varane

Actor Kevin Harvey appears in Death in Paradise season 13 episode 2 as Phillipe Varane.

Anyone who watched the Channel 5 thriller The Inheritance will recognise the actor for portraying nasty thug Glen. He must have convinced us, because we’d dive into a shrub if we saw him walking our way on a dark night…

One of Kevin’s earliest roles was playing DC Vince Peterson in Merseybeat between 2003 and 2004. He went on to portray Michael Patten in Hollyoaks. He subsequently popped up in Good Cop, Being Eileen, Prey and Safe House.

In 2017, Kevin starred as Lewis Skinner in The Trial: A Murder in the Family, before portraying Clive Brock in one episode of Vera, and Paul McAdams in Time.

More recently, he’s played Stephen Swift in Queens of Mystery, Andy in Two Doors Down, Larry in The Sandman, and Olamide Bello in Treason.

Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) is recuperating from being shot (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Who else appears in the guest cast of Death in Paradise season 13 episode 2?

Of course, all our Death in Paradise faves return in the cast of season 13 episode 2 on BBC One.

The Royle Family’s Ralf Little reprises his role as DI Neville Parker, while Grange Hill legend Don Warrington stars as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Yardie’s Shantol Jackson portrays Sgt Naomi Thomas, while Small Axe star Tahj Miles plays Officer Marlon Pryce. The Capture actress Ginny Holder is Darlene Curtis, and French actress Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey.

Akiya Henry plays Oona Myers. She voiced Amma in the animated CBeebies series Bing, and Lil Sue in The Rubbish World of Dave Spud. This may be the first time some of you have seen her face! She is best known for her theatre work, but has also appeared in an episode of Doctors. In 2004, Henry made her feature film debut with a small role in De-Lovely.

Read more: BBC announces new Death in Paradise spin-off Return to Paradise, set in Australia

Death in Paradise season 13 episode 2 airs on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One.

What do you think of Death in Paradise series 13 so far? Who would you like to see join the cast? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.