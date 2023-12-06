Dean Sullivan makes last-ever TV appearance on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip days after death announced

Brookside legend Dean Sullivan made his final appearance on TV last night (December 5), just days after his tragic death was revealed.

Fans of the actor were deeply moved when they watched Dean on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, which aired shortly after his death aged 68 was shared.

BBC Two shared a statement confirming it had sought permission from Dean’s family before airing the programme. It said: “We were incredibly sad to hear last week of the death of Dean Sullivan, known for his iconic performance as Jimmy Corkhill in Brookside.”

The statement continued: “With the blessing of his family, the episode we recorded with Dean and his long-time friend Tricia Penrose will air this evening as planned. We hope you enjoy the programme, and our thoughts are with Dean’s family and friends at this time.”

Dean Sullivan made his last TV appearance on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip (Credit: BBC)

‘Bittersweet viewing’

When fans tuned in, many were heartbroken to watch Dean on their screens for one final time.

One said on X: “Brilliant watching but sadness with the recent passing of Dean.”

What a lovely man he was. RIP.

Another added: “What a lovely man he was. RIP.”

A third said: “This will be bittersweet viewing. But I shall certainly tune in, and enjoy the wonderful Mr Sullivan on my screen one last time.”

Dean appeared on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip with best pal and Heartbeat star Tricia Penrose (Credit: BBC)

Death of Dean Sullivan

Actor Dean became a household name thanks to his role as Jimmy Corkhill on Channel 4 soap Brookside.

He spent nearly two decades on the soap and Jimmy famously found Trevor Jordache’s body under the patio, perhaps the show’s most iconic storyline.

In 2019 Dean spoke of his prostate cancer diagnosis, saying: “I remember being a bit shell-shocked really, because even though we know these days that one in three of us will be diagnosed with cancer of some sort, you never think it will be you.”

The star was given the all-clear from prostrate cancer later that year. Dean was just 68 when he died on November 29 after battling a short illness.

A statement from his agent came out the following day. It said: “To millions he was and very much still is remembered as ‘Jimmy’, to family and friends he was ‘Dino’.

“Dean’s family wants to thank Arrowe Park Hospital for their unwavering and consistent support. We ask that you respect their privacy in their time of grief.”

Read more: Brookside legend Dean Sullivan dies aged 68 five years after prostate cancer diagnosis.

So did you watch it? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.