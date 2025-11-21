Dave King, a regular weather expert on This Morning, has died aged 85. His death was announced in today’s (November 21) edition of This Morning.

Dermot O’Leary began the show by saying: “We’re starting off paying tribute to the wonderful weather guru Dave King, who sadly passed last Friday, aged 85.”

“He was a beloved member of the This Morning family for nearly a decade. He had incredible weather predictions, a warm and friendly demeanour. We’re sending all our love to his son Trevor and daughter-in-law Sonia. He was known for his 90% accuracy with weather predictions.”

Today, Gyles Brandreth joined the This Morning presenters to discuss today’s news headlines. During this, he expressed how Dave was “a lovely guy, almost 86, a great character, but also, uncannily accurate.”

He added: “[Dave] was not a trained weather forecaster but […] he looked to the birds, he looked to nature for his predictions…. He had an instinct for it, and a lovely way of telling us all about it.”

To which Rochelle replied: “He was so funny, he’ll be really, really missed. He was everyone’s friend.”

Amid his passing, one of Dave’s most hilarious This Morning segments has resurfaced.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Dave ended up clashing with host Ben Shephard during a segment last year. While discussing the weather, Dave took the opportunity to plug his own website, which led to Ben replying: “Well done, good plug.”

Co-host Cat Deeley exploded into peals of laughter, as Dave and Ben’s back-and-forth continued.

Ben went on to ask Dave: “Is it going to be hotter than Turkey?”

To which Dave replied: “What part of Turkey? They’ve got mountains in Turkey, what a silly statement!”

“It was a question, it wasn’t a statement, it was a question, Dave, for you to answer,” Ben shot back.

Earlier this week, more chaos ensued after Ben Shepherd apologised for Piers Morgan’s blue language on the show, while Charlotte Crosby halted This Morning when discussing her postponed wedding.

