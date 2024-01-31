Dancing On Ice star Greg Rutherford reveals family accident: ‘One minute I’m stressing about an ice dance, next mopping up blood’

Dancing On Ice star Greg Rutherford has revealed some shocking news about an accident his young son has had this week.

The Olympic long jump legend shared with fans how his son was hospitalised after losing “a tonne of blood”.

Greg, 37, explained six-year-old Rex “took on the door frame and lost” – and uploaded an image of the lad’s gruesome wound, which Greg likened to a “head mouth”.

Dad-of-three Greg – among the most fancied to win celebrities in the current series of the ITV skating show – also reflected how Rex’s injury offered “perspective”.

Dancing On Ice star Greg Rutherford explained to fans his son ‘took on the door frame and lost’ before hospital dash (Credit: YouTube)

Dancing On Ice news: Greg Rutherford in hospital dash

In a separate story, Greg (read his ED! profile here) updated fans on Rex’s condition.

The pic uploaded to social media depicted Greg comforting his boy with a kiss and an embrace.

Greg captioned the post: “One minute I’m stressing about a silly ice dance, the next mopping up blood and taking young Rexy to hospital. Perspective is key…”

Ouch! Looks very painful (Credit: Instagram)

‘Rexy hardly flinched’

He also informed followers about how brave Rex had been as he received medical attention for the bloody gash, thanking NHS workers for their care.

Greg added: “PS. He was SO brave. The wonderful staff at Milton Keynes hospital glued his head back and we were on our way. Rexy hardly flinched.”

Greg shares Rex with fiancée Susie Verill. They are also parents to Milo, nine, and Daphne, two.

Greg Rutherford shares an Instagram Story with an update about Rex’s condition (Credit: Instagram)

Greg, who is paired up with skating pro Vanessa James for DOI, endured an injury of his own in training.

He recalled how his first day on the rink with his co-stars saw him get “a little bit overly excitable”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Rutherford (@gregjrutherford)

Racing against his fellow contestants led to Greg “hit the deck like no tomorrow”. At that point, Greg recounted, he thought he had broken his hip.

“Thankfully it recovered, but it was just a massive eye-opener straight away,” Greg added.

Dancing On Ice 2024 continues on ITV on Sunday February 4 at 6.20pm.

