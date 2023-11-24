The countdown is on for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice, however, contestant Amber Davies has already suffered an injury in the lead-up.

With the 16th series expected to launch in January 2024, the show has taken a few blows before it’s even started. Former host Phillip Schofield quit ITV altogether earlier this year, while Holly Willoughby’s role as host is still in question.

Last month, Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb was forced to withdraw from the show after he injured himself during training. Now, it seems Amber has also been unlucky.

Amber spoke about her injury on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Amber has torn her quad

In an Instagram Story shared on Thursday (November 23), Amber shared a mirror selfie backstage at Glasgow‘s Theatre Royal. She is currently touring as Vivian Ward in the musical Pretty Woman.

In the caption, the former Love Island star revealed she had suffered an injury. “Tore my Quad on Monday (grade one luckily). And the show must go on as they say… Big thank you to @olliesavile for holding me up half the week when I needed it the most,” she wrote.

In the following story, Amber shared a snapshot of her lying down while her leg was being worked on. In the background appeared her skating pro Simon Proulx Sénécal.

“Back on the ice tomorrow for some softer training with my main man @simsenecal. Ey what doesn’t kill ya makes you stronger”.

Fortunately, Amber’s injury doesn’t appear serious and this shouldn’t impact her time on the show.

Amber’s injury is being looked after (Credit: Instagram)

Amber is ‘grateful’ for the experience

Earlier this month, Amber announced that Simon was going to be her skating pro partner. It will be his first time working on the show.

“I feel so grateful that we get to do our first Dancing on Ice experience TOGETHER!” she wrote on Instagram.

“I promise I’ll work the hardest I possibly can for you. TEAM #SIMBER BABY !!!!”

