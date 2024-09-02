Dancing on Ice 2025 might seem like a while away, but the behind the scenes work the line-up appears to be taking shape.

According to reports, a reality TV star is ditching the gloom of their former show for the sparkles of DOI.

That’s right, The Traitors star Mollie Pearce is said to be sliding off her cloak and preparing to wow with some cool choreography…

Third Dancing on Ice 2025 contestant ‘revealed’

After stepping into the limelight earlier this year, Mollie Pearce has allegedly landed herself a spot on another reality show.

The star is best known for putting her faith in winner Harry Clark. Harry famously swiped £95K from her in a treacherous plot twist during the show’s final.

Mollie also shared her story of having a stoma bag, nicknamed Sid, and living with limb difference.

A source alleged to The Sun: “Mollie captured the nation with her devastation when Harry brilliantly conned her on The Traitors and she’s not put a foot wrong since.

“She’s gorgeous and TV fans will love the chance to get behind her as she takes on a new competition.”

The source is also said to have compared Mollie’s new role with Tasha Ghouri starring on Strictly.

The Traitors star Mollie Pearce could join Dancing On Ice

The source continued to claim: “There’s a certain irony in ITV signing the standout star of the BBC’s reality show whilst the BBC take one of the Islanders for Strictly. But everyone’s a winner because both girls are terrific and deserve the success.”

An ITV spokesperson said regarding the claims: “The line-up for Dancing on Ice 2025 will be announced in due course.”

Mollie, who worked as a healthcare assistant in Bristol, has previously explained how she got into a glamorous new role – “disability modelling”.

“I saw a model in Primark who had one arm. I’d never seen a disability model before,” she said in a BBC interview.

“The way that model made me feel in that moment…I was like ‘that is how I want to be for other people’.”

Mollie’s initial modelling gigs showcased her limb difference. Now, she is very comfortable with showing off her stoma bag, too.

“It’s a double whammy,” she joked. “Who doesn’t want someone with one hand and a stoma bag?”

So, could Mollie be strapping on skates? We will see…

