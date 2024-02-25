Amber Davies and Eddie Edwards on Dancing On Ice 2024
Dancing On Ice star Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards eliminated as viewers fume: ‘Absolutely robbed’

Another Sunday, another elimination!

By Rebecca Carter

Dancing On Ice 2024 star Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards has been eliminated tonight following the dreaded skate-off.

Sunday’s show saw the remaining stars skate to their guilty pleasures. We saw the likes of routines to One Direction, Jane McDonald and Abba.

Tonight’s skate-off saw Eddie and Amber Davies face off against each other. But the judges decided to send Eddie home.

Eddie Edwards and Amber Davies on Dancing On Ice
Eddie and Amber were in the skate-off tonight (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024 elimination tonight: Eddie Edwards leaves the competition

Speaking on their exit, Eddie’s pro partner Vicky Ogden said: “Eddie has been amazing to skate with.

“He’s just legendary and I watch him even on his own go out. He’s incredible to be around.”

Host Stephen Mulhern then said: “And you’ll know this first-hand, this guy is one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met.”

Eddie Edwards and Amber Davies on Dancing On Ice
Viewers have fumed over the elimination tonight (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were sad to see Eddie leave and fumed on X.

One person said: “Not surprised Amber got through. Should have been Eddie really though because he does more skating on his own.”

Another wrote: “She can’t skate on her own. Only what 3 seconds. Such a farse.”

Someone else added: “Absolutely robbed!!! Eddie skates on his own, Amber might look pretty but doesn’t let go! Fuming.”

Meanwhile, a fourth tweeted: “Shocking that Eddie went! Amber didn’t dance on her own.”

Johnny Weir on Dancing On Ice
It’s Johnny’s last week on Dancing On Ice! (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, tonight was Johnny Weir’s final week as a guest judge. Holly Willoughby announced: “Johnny, I can’t believe it, it’s your last week. We’ve absolutely loved having you here.”

She asked: “Have you enjoyed your time?”

Johnny replied: “So much. I feel so warmly welcomed and like a part of the Dancing On Ice family. I’m so thankful to Ashley for letting me keep his seat warm.

“But I really feel so proud to be an honorary member of this family.”

Dancing On Ice continues next Sunday (March 3) from 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Rebecca Carter
Associate Editor (News)

