Dancing On Ice 2024 star Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards has been eliminated tonight following the dreaded skate-off.

Sunday’s show saw the remaining stars skate to their guilty pleasures. We saw the likes of routines to One Direction, Jane McDonald and Abba.

Tonight’s skate-off saw Eddie and Amber Davies face off against each other. But the judges decided to send Eddie home.

Eddie and Amber were in the skate-off tonight (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024 elimination tonight: Eddie Edwards leaves the competition

Speaking on their exit, Eddie’s pro partner Vicky Ogden said: “Eddie has been amazing to skate with.

“He’s just legendary and I watch him even on his own go out. He’s incredible to be around.”

Host Stephen Mulhern then said: “And you’ll know this first-hand, this guy is one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met.”

Viewers have fumed over the elimination tonight (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were sad to see Eddie leave and fumed on X.

One person said: “Not surprised Amber got through. Should have been Eddie really though because he does more skating on his own.”

Another wrote: “She can’t skate on her own. Only what 3 seconds. Such a farse.”

Someone else added: “Absolutely robbed!!! Eddie skates on his own, Amber might look pretty but doesn’t let go! Fuming.”

Meanwhile, a fourth tweeted: “Shocking that Eddie went! Amber didn’t dance on her own.”

It’s Johnny’s last week on Dancing On Ice! (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, tonight was Johnny Weir’s final week as a guest judge. Holly Willoughby announced: “Johnny, I can’t believe it, it’s your last week. We’ve absolutely loved having you here.”

She asked: “Have you enjoyed your time?”

Johnny replied: “So much. I feel so warmly welcomed and like a part of the Dancing On Ice family. I’m so thankful to Ashley for letting me keep his seat warm.

“But I really feel so proud to be an honorary member of this family.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice viewers gutted over Johnny Weir’s last week: ‘We need to start a protest’

Dancing On Ice continues next Sunday (March 3) from 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.