Dancing On Ice 2024 star Adele Roberts in profile: Former Big Brother star’s cancer battle and why she’s doing the show

The Dancing On Ice 2024 contestants line-up includes Adele Roberts – and the DOI superfan admits she’s “been dying” to take part in the ITV skating show ever since it started!

Former BBC Radio 1 host Adele, 44, jokes she has DVDs of previous series still, even though she can’t watch them any more.

Adele, who is paired up with skating pro Mark Hanretty, believes DOI is perfect post-Christmas viewing.

She explained to ITV: “It’s January, you’ve got no money. It is cold, you don’t want to go back to work, school or college. This is the best thing for Sunday nights. It just makes you feel good.”

However, Adele – who first found fame as a Big Brother contestant – also has another very personal reason why she’s signed up for DOI 2024, linked to her previous health challenge.

Here’s what you need to know about Adele Roberts, ahead of her Dancing On Ice debut, based on what viewers are searching for online about her.

Dancing On Ice 2024: Adele Roberts profile

Is Adele Roberts still battling cancer?

Thankfully, Adele shared in June 2022 she is ‘cancer free’. She had been living with bowel cancer since October 2021. A tumour was removed in January 2022, and Adele received chemotherapy treatment. She also makes use of a stoma.

At the time she announced details about her recovery, Adele emotionally told fans on social media: “The day I’ve been waiting for. Hearing the words ‘you’re free of cancer’ absolutely took my breath away. I keep replaying it in my mind. It was the most beautiful sound I think I’ve ever heard.”

Additionally, Adele recently reflected to ITV about her DOI participation: “Another reason I wanted to do it as well is just more recently being able to reclaim my body after what it’s been through. I feel like it’s allowing me to take back who I am again.”

Adele Roberts on her stoma

Adele has acknowledged she will have to take precautions on the rink when it comes to her stoma.

She added: “Being new to the world of stomas, I didn’t really know what to expect. I’ve realised that Audrey – that’s what I call it – doesn’t like the ice. She’s very quiet. She’s been a joy, actually.

“I’ve noticed that because I’ve got a hole on the right side of my torso, I don’t have a centre where it used to be. I’m having to relearn how to use my body actually and rotation’s quite hard.

“I’ve got to really, really think about my movement on the ice but it’s helped me connect with my body, so it’s been a blessing as well.”

Adele Roberts weight loss

In February 2022, Adele indicated she believes living more healthily after previously being “clinically obese” aided her recovery from cancer.

“I was told it took about 10 years for my bowel cancer to grow,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “I didn’t start getting healthier until around 2016 (when I did a documentary for Radio 1). Before that I had a poor diet and was clinically obese.”

“So, (the) main message is take care of yourselves and try (to) have balance in your life,” Adele added at the time. “I truly believe my new lifestyle choices have helped me recover quickly from surgery and deal with chemotherapy.”

Before that, in 2019 when she was an I’m A Celebrity contestant, it was reported Adele had actually dropped two stone after giving up sugar.

Sharing a photo showing her at her heaviest in 2017, Adele captioned the image: “That’s all Adele used to do. Eat cake every day. I was on the sugar slide to hell.”

Does Adele Roberts have a partner? Is she married?

Adele is in a relationship with actress Kate Holderness. Kate has appeared on TV in roles in Emmerdale and Coronation Street, and she has also vlogged with Adele. The pair also won the sixth series of Celebrity Coach Trip together in January 2020.

Kate and Adele are believed to have been together for nearly 20 years, having marked previous anniversaries on social media.

Additionally, Adele said in recent months that her cancer treatment had brought the couple even closer together.

Adele wrote: “We’ve just got stronger and closer and it’s made me realise what an incredible human she is.

“She’s been my strength and without her I don’t think I’d be this upbeat. I think it would have really got to me mentally… but every morning I see Kate I just feel blessed to wake up to her every single day.”

Adele Roberts on Big Brother

Adele’s big telly break came as a Big Brother 3 housemate in 2002. That same series featured the likes of Alison Hammond, Jade Goody, and Kate Lawler. Adele lasted 43 days in the BB house, placing seventh. Among her more memorable moment during her stint on the Channel 4 reality series, Adele clashed with Jade over a verruca, insisting: “I’m gonna [blank]ing deck her. Seriously.”

Adele Roberts alongside Roman Kemp in I’m A Celebrity (Credit: YouTube)

Was Adele Roberts once on I’m A Celebrity? What other TV shows has she been in?

Despite being a radio regular, Adele has become a familiar face on the box over the last two decades, too.

She’s hosted regularly for BBC Sport, including for coverage of the London Marathon. And Adele also headed down under for the final IAC series in the jungle before the pandemic saw the ITV show switch to Wales for a couple of series. However, Adele’s time in the camp was short – she was the first star voted out (losing out against Nadine Coyle) in the series won by Jacqueline Jossa.

Adele Roberts will debut on the Dancing On Ice 2024 rink in week 2’s show, on ITV1 and ITVX, on Sunday January 21 at 6.30pm.

