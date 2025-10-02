Strictly will make show history this month as Cynthia Erivo returns for Movie Week on October 11.

However, she is set to return in a different capacity: as the show’s first-ever guest mentor to put the couples through their paces as they prepare to dance to big-screen classics.

Cynthia previously made a splash on Strictly Come Dancing after replacing Craig Revel Horwood as a guest judge in 2021, but with the imminent release of Wicked: For Good, hype is at an all-time high.

Cynthia previously appeared on Strictly in 2021 (Credit: Cover Images)

A Strictly insider reveals all

“Strictly wanted to sprinkle some real Hollywood magic on to Movie Week and have Cynthia coming on board to help train the stars,” a source claimed to The Sun.

“She’ll be working with all the celebrities in the rehearsal rooms in the lead-up, then will be live in the Strictly studio to give her feedback on their routines. If it’s a success, they hope that this will pave the way for more big-name stars to have guest mentor roles on the show.”

Keeping with the theme, the professionals are also touted to perform a Wicked-themed dance routine, which will be based on the duet As Long As You’re Mine.

Last year, Cynthia played Elphaba in the Wizard of Oz prequel Wicked. The movie musical amassed over half a billion pounds at the global box office and was nominated for 10 Academy Awards. It also broke records as the highest-grossing adapted Broadway musical of all time.

Viewers react

Fans were divided by the news. One commented: “Cynthia Erivos’ returning AND we’re getting a Wicked pro number?!?!” “SCREAMING!” declared another. “This news makes me so happy!” said a third.

Others were not so pleased, though. One said: “No no no. Sorry I won’t be watching – off switch for me.” Another added: “Please….NO.” “Another reason not to watch,” said another. “Not again. No need. Let’s keep things as they are,” another also said.

Karen Carney surprised viewers with her jive (Credit: BBC)

Strictly started with a bang last weekend

Last week, the 15 celebs and their professional partners took to the ballroom for Strictly’s first live show of 2025.

The 2025 Strictly line-up danced a mix of Sambas, American Smooths, Cha-chas, Quicksteps, Waltzes, Foxtrots and Paso Dobles for the first week, but undoubtedly, the real highlight was Karen Carney, as she and partner Carlos Gu delivered a show-stopping Jive to Blondie’s One Way Or Another.

The energetic, football-themed dance scored them a combined 31, shooting them to the top of the leaderboard.

Shirley Ballas called the dance “sensational”, adding that it was the “best dance of the night” for her, with Craig agreeing, dubbing the routine “sensational”.

Karen is now the favourite to win.

