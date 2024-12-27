2024 was filled with so many controversial TV moments that ED! has been left with no choice but to remind everyone.

From Phillip Schofield’s unexpected return to television to Jermaine Jenas being sacked and Graziano Di Prima’s axing from Strictly Come Dancing, here are the most shocking moments from the past 12 months.

Controversial TV Moments: Phillip Schofield Cast Away

2023 was a rough year for former TV presenter Phillip Schofield, to say the least. Following months of speculation, the 62-year-old admitted that he had been lying to everyone at ITV and his family about his affair with a much younger employee.

While he confessed the relationship was “unwise,” Phillip clarified that it wasn’t “illegal”. The revelation was made just days after he had suddenly quit working for ITV, causing a huge media frenzy.

Phillip continued to receive backlash in the forthcoming months and kept a low profile from showbiz, until September this year.

Announcing his unexpected return to TV, Phillip starred in his own Channel 5 show, Cast Away, which saw him confront his personal challenges on a remote island for 10 days.

Despite not being afraid to be vulnerable on the show, Cast Away was still met with a mixed response. The Guardian gave the show two stars out of five, claiming he came across as “incredibly bitter”.

The Evening Standard gave the show the same rating, insisting it’s best to avoid watching it.

Following his exit from ITV, Phillip Schofield made his TV comeback on Channel 5’s Cast Away (Credit: Channel 5)

Stephen Mulhern replaces Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice

After Phillip walked away from ITV, many questioned who would be his replacement for Dancing On Ice in the new year.

Following months of speculation, it was eventually revealed to be Stephen Mulhern.

With a new dynamic to the show, viewers admitted they preferred watching Stephen with co-host Holly Willoughby to Phillip.

“Great to see Holly back and the gift that keeps on giving the fantastic Stephen Mulhern. He’s brought more life back into the presenting of this show than ever before,” one X user wrote.

“Stephen & Holly have always been a great pair together. I remember them on Saturday morning kids’ TV,” another person shared.

“You wouldn’t have got Philip Schofield doing that funny opening to Ricky Hatton’s routine. Another reason why Stephen Mulhern is such a vast improvement as co-host,” a third remarked.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley join This Morning

After Phillip left This Morning, his co-host Holly Willoughby did months later. This meant ITV was on the hunt for two new permanent presenters.

With the show experimenting with different duos for months, ITV finally settled on Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley in March.

Despite their previous experience, the decision was met with a mixed bag from the public.

“Cat Deeley was fine as a TV presenter on children’s TV but she seems so safe and bland now, Ben is ok but safe. The show needed a full revamp #ThisMorning,” one user wrote.

“Half an hour in and I’m bored. Bring back Dermot, Alison, Josie and Craig,” another shared.

Ben and Cat joined This Morning in March (Credit: ITV)

Controversial TV Moments: Gary Goldsmith on Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother returned for its first series in six years and its first-ever on ITV. Of course, the show couldn’t make a comeback without its fair share of controversial housemates.

However, Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, entering the house was a step too far. After previously pleading guilty to assault by beating, Women’s Aid fought back.

“The decision to include a man who has been charged, and pleaded guilty to, assaulting his wife, in the Celebrity Big Brother house demonstrates the lack of awareness that the production team has when it comes to survivors of domestic abuse,” a spokesperson for the organisation shared.

“The producers should consider how Gary Goldsmith’s appearance will impact women who have survived domestic abuse and how they will feel watching him on TV every night.

“At Women’s Aid we would urge the producers to consider how they approach this, as for many survivors of abuse, the inclusion of men convicted of abuse in entertainment programmes will already be a sign that these crimes are not taken seriously – the entertainment industry has to consider the impact on women of who they give a platform to and derive entertainment value from.”

Gary was the first housemate to be eliminated from the show.

Huw Edwards resigning from BBC

For years, Huw Edwards had served as one of the main presenters on BBC One’s News at Ten. In April, he announced had resigned from the BBC “on the basis of medical advice from his doctors.”

The news followed from the allegations that he paid a young person for sexually explicit images. In July 2023, his wife, Vicky Flind, revealed he had been “suffering from serious mental health issues”. She also added he had been receiving in-patient hospital care.

In September 2024, Huw was sentenced to six months, suspended for two years, after admitting charges of making indecent images of children.

“We are appalled by his crimes. He has betrayed not just the BBC, but audiences who put their trust in him,” the BBC shared in a statement.

Graziano Di Prima axed from Strictly

After joining the Strictly family in 2018, Graziano Di Prima became one of the viewers’ favourite professional dancers.

However, the Italian dancer was immediately axed from the show earlier this year after initially being confirmed for the 2024 series.

Following allegations of misconduct against him, Graziano revealed he would not be returning. A spokesperson for him confirmed that he kicked his 2023 dance partner Zara McDermott in rehearsals once. “There is never a time when kicking, or any sense of that is right,” they stated.

In a statement, Graziano said he “deeply regrets” the events leading up to his exit. He also accepted that his “intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime”.

Graziano was axed from Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Jermaine Jenas sacked by BBC

Former BBC presenter Jermaine Jenas, who regularly hosted The One Show and Match of the Day, was suddenly sacked from the network in August after he was accused of sending “inappropriate messages” to two female colleagues.

“We can confirm Jermaine Jenas is no longer part of our presenting line-up,” a spokesperson for the BBC confirmed.

Responding to the news, Jermaine stated there were “two sides to every story” and was letting his “lawyers deal with it”.

Jermaine’s wife of 13 years, Ellie Penfold, with who he shares a daughter wife, admitted the past few months had been “incredibly hard”.

“Naturally this has been hard for me but my only concern has been our children and that will not change,” she told The Sun. “Now I just want to move forward.”

Months later, it was revealed that Jermaine had been replaced by Nicki Shields as host for Formula E after ITV signed a deal to broadcast the season.

Controversial TV Moments: Gregg Wallace quits MasterChef

Following allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people who had worked with him over the years, Gregg Wallace announced in November he would be stepping away from hosting MasterChef.

As the investigation continues to take place, Gregg has “committed to fully co-operating throughout the process”.

Despite his lawyers denying that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature, Gregg has since had more to say on the subject.

“I’ve been doing MasterChef for 20 years, amateur, celebrity and professional MasterChef, and I think, in that time, I have worked with over 4,000 contestants of all different ages, all different backgrounds, all walks of life,” he said on his Instagram Story.

“Apparently now, I’m reading in the paper, there’s been 13 complaints in that time. In the newspaper, I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn’t right,” he continued.

Gregg then shared various screenshots of former contestants coming to his defense and showing their support.

Gregg announced he was stepping away from MasterChef (Credit: YouTube)

Giovanni Pernice’s first TV interview since Amanda Abbington’s probe

In 2024, the scandal between Strictly stars Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice finally came to an end.

It all started when Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington accused Giovanni of behaving inappropriately behind the scenes. The BBC underwent a long investigation and Giovanni didn’t return to Strictly this year. In the end, the BBC cleared Giovanni of physical aggression towards Amanda. However, they upheld six of the 17 complaints.

In his first TV interview with Christine Lampard on Lorraine, Giovanni stated he was “relieved” the “most serious allegations were thrown out”. He added: “Yes, six has been upheld but 11 hasn’t been upheld, which is again, the most serious were not.”

“When it comes to that one upheld we got some allegation of verbal bullying, as we say, I adapt with the person that will go in front of me, and vice versa. I think this is life like this,” Giovanni continued.

“If you’re in the room and we decide one sort of relationship within us too, I feel safe at that time, we were OK with it and was fine. Never been a difficulty of “Please don’t say this to me”. And the other allegation that was me being frustrated, which I recognise.”

Giovanni stated that he “wouldn’t change my teaching style because it’s professional,” revealing he has “no regrets”. “It’s in the public domain that I’m a strict teacher,” he added.

Giovanni refused to answer about his other former dance partners speaking out as no other official complaints had been made.

