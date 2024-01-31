Coleen Nolan on ‘worrying’ addition to Loose Women after significantly younger star joins show

Coleen Nolan has admitted there is a “worrying” aspect to one star joining the Loose Women roster of panelists.

ITV star Coleen, 58, has been a show regular for over two decades. She first popped up on the lunchtime series in 2000 and made appearances for many years until she took a break from Loose Women in 2011.

She returned to the panel in 2013 – and has also stood in as the programme’s main host in the years since.

But, speaking to OK!, Coleen has opened up about a particular concern she has over a new addition to the crew.

Coleen Nolan addresses ‘preconceived ideas’ about fellow Loose Women contributor (Credit: YouTube)

Coleen Nolan on Loose Women news

Asked about ex Love Island cast member Olivia Attwood being brought on board, Coleen said she reckons the reality series personality is judged by viewers before they know anything about her.

“I think people have preconceived ideas about her, probably because of the way she looks – which is gorgeous,” Coleen said.

She also dismissed any notion critics may have about Olivia not having any chat.

Coleen continued: “I think people have this preconceived idea that she doesn’t have a lot to say, but she’s actually super clever. She’s so lovely there’s nothing diva-ish about her at all, I think she really adds to the show.”

‘Worrying’

However, it seems Coleen is also aware of an age gap between herself and 32-year-old Olivia.

Reflecting on the panellists who come and go, Coleen light-heartedly indicated younger talent being brought in may be a source of anxiety for her.

Olivia Attwood became a Loose Women panelist in 2023 (Credit: YouTube)

She went on: “Again it’s another young person coming in which is always great – worrying but great!”

Coleen, who recently said she “fell out of love” with Loose Women “for a bit”, has also insisted the stars of Loose Women “all get on”.

“I live in Cheshire so I can’t just pop out for a drink with them. So we’re not always out on the town together. But God help everyone when we are because when we do go out, it’s wild!” she said.

