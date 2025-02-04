Coleen Nolan has opened up about her upcoming return to Loose Women, following the death of her sister Linda.

Singer Linda died “peacefully” aged 65 on January 15 after contracting double pneumonia over Christmas and New Year. At the weekend, Coleen joined her family members as Linda was laid to rest in a moving funeral service.

Now, ahead of Coleen’s return to Loose Women on Tuesday (February 4), the presenter has made a heartbreaking admission.

Coleen Nolan returning to Loose Women after Linda death

On Saturday (February 1) Linda’s funeral took place at St Paul’s Church in Blackpool.

A large crowd of family, friends and fans all gathered outside to pay their respects – including Coleen.

Following Linda’s funeral, this week, it was announced that Coleen is heading back to Loose Women.

However, according to Coleen she is feeling “really scared” ahead of her return to the ITV show.

Coleen says ‘it’s been a really hard weekend’

Taking to her Instagram on Monday night (February 3) Coleen thanked fans in an emotional video for their support over the past few weeks.

In an empty room, Coleen entered the shot of the clip and sat on a chair, before saying: “Ready? We on? Hi there everyone.

“I just want to say, as many of you already know, it has been a really hard weekend saying goodbye to my sister Linda as you all know. But I’m back here now in London, going to be on Loose Women tomorrow.”

Coleen thanks fans for their support

Thanking her followers, Coleen continued: “But before I do that I wanted to give a massive shoutout to every single one of you who sent messages, not only to me but my whole family.

I’m quite nervous about doing Loose because I’m really scared I won’t be able to hold it together.

“I cannot tell you how much it meant to us to feel the love from you all. People we’ve never met, strangers to us, who sent out heartfelt messages and cards, flowers. Just a little big virtual hug to each and everyone of you and to say thank you.”

Coleen ‘scared’ she ‘won’t be able to hold it together’

Coleen then went on to share her fears about returning to Loose Women. She shared: “I’m quite nervous about doing Loose because I’m really scared I won’t be able to hold it together.

“But I hope you forgive me if I can’t but I need to get back out there and Linda would be the first to say ‘get back out there’ because you have to.”

She ended the honest post: “Thank you for all your support throughout all the years but especially at this very very sad time for me and my family.”

