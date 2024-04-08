Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton have been pictured together on a string of nights out in his native Manchester.

The pair met on Dancing On Ice earlier this year, with Ricky being the first celebrity eliminated.

However, could love have blossomed for them four weeks after they were reunited at the series finale?

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton enjoy string of nights out

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Claire and Ricky can be seen with their arms around each other during the night out in Manchester.

It was one of a number of nights out they enjoyed together over the weekend.

On Saturday night (April 6), Claire was seen in a black patterned dress and high heels as she enjoyed a night out with Ricky and some friends.

He wore ripped jeans and trainers and a velvet jacket that was later seen draped over a chilly Claire’s shoulders. He was seen carrying two champagne bottles as the group went from pub to pub.

The pictures show the pair looking happy and carefree as they enjoyed each other’s company alongside mutual pals. The paper also reported that they were seen wandering in the direction of Ricky’s home around midnight.

From comedy club to a number of pubs

Over the weekend they were also seen with friends at the Hot Water Comedy Club. Ricky shared images of them enjoying some drinks together as Claire looked stylish in a denim jumpsuit.

Two days before that a pub called The Crown Heaton Moor in Stockport shared an image of them on another night out with a group of friends.

On his Instagram Stories on Sunday Ricky posted a video of Claire – wearing black trousers and a top – singing along to a performer in a pub.

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton are both single

It’s thought that Ricky and Claire are both currently single.

Sometimes unexpected connections can lead to the most beautiful friendships.

He revealed he was single again after splitting from his Playboy model girlfriend Chelsea Claire in January. It came weeks after starting his training for Dancing On Ice.

Claire, meanwhile, has a son, Jaxon, with Daniel Reilly. However, they split in 2017.

Commenting on Twitter, one fan of the rumoured couple said: “Interesting pairing! Sometimes unexpected connections can lead to the most beautiful friendships.”

“Both single and free, good luck to them,” said another. “I think they look great together,” a third then said.

ED! has contacted reps for Claire and Ricky for comment on the romance rumours.

