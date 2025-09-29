The wife of Strictly contestant Chris Robshaw has hit back at “experienced dancers” also competing on the show.

For Saturday (September 27) night’s first live show of the series, former rugby player Chris, 39, and pro dancer Nadiya Bychkova performed a Samba to Unbelievable by EMF.

Following the scores from all four judges, the pair landed themselves second-to-last on the leaderboard with 14 points.

Chris and Nadiya were second-to-last on last weekend’s leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Chris Robshaw’s wife in subtle swipe

Celebrities who found themselves with much higher scores included Amber Davies and Lewis Cope, both of whom have dance experience.

Amber is a regular in West End productions and competed on Dancing On Ice in 2024. Meanwhile, Lewis previously was a runner-up on Got To Dance in 2013.

In response, former Love Island star Amber Gill shared on Instagram: “Unpopular opinion: I think having people with so much dance experience is unfair.”

Chris’ wife, Camilla Kerslake, echoed her opinion and added: “The experience differences are absolutely wild. Definitely.”

Camilla hit back at experienced dancers (Credit: Cover Images)

‘I’m not worried about the Strictly Curse’

Over the years, many celebrities have been hit with the infamous Strictly curse. However, Chris insisted his marriage to his opera singer wife is not a concern while competing on the show.

“I’m not worried about the Strictly Curse,” he said.

“If people think there’s something going on between us, we must be doing something right.

“It means we’ve managed to create a sense of chemistry for the show, and we are performing well.”

Chris insisted he and Nadiya “are a team” and are “both totally focused on the dancing and giving it our all”.

Talking about his relationship, Chris insisted his marriage to Camilla is “solid”, adding: “She’s incredibly supportive, and we have a lot of trust in our marriage. Family is everything to me.”

