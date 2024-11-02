Chris McCausland has revealed he’s been left “overwhelmed” by Strictly Come Dancing and has had to “take a moment”.

Comedian Chris – who is blind – has become a firm favourite on this year’s series of the BBC One show. He and partner Dianne Buswell are back on screens today (November 2) to show off their best moves on the dance floor.

However, Chris is no stranger to speaking out about the tough rehearsals and schedule the show brings. So much so, that one moment saw him have to “take a moment” for himself.

Chris and Dianne have been doing well in the competition (Credit: BBC)

Chris McCausland on Strictly

Speaking to The Times this week, Chris opened up about taking part in this year’s series of Strictly.

“A lot of the rehearsal time is me lying on the floor trying to plaster a smile on my face and saying: ‘Just give me five minutes’,” he candidly shared.

Despite his struggle, Chris has gone to become a firm favourite. What’s more, he is even being tipped to take home the iconic Glitterball trophy and win the series.

Chris has revealed he ‘had to take a moment’ after a dance (Credit: BBC)

Chris McCausland ‘overwhelmed’ by Strictly

However, between gruelling rehearsals and performing every Saturday night, Chris has revealed there is one part of Strictly where he “takes a moment” for himself.

“I always find it quite overwhelming at the end of the dances — for various reasons,” he added to the publication.

Chris continued: “But if I drop Dianne on her head I can’t really style that out. So the release of the nerves, and the audience reaction, I have to take a moment.”

‘I have to have a little breather’

Chris’ stint on Strictly Come Dancing has gone down a treat with viewers at home, as well as the four judges. He has previously opened up about how he prepares for dance rehearsals with Dianne.

“I have to have a little breather, and start in my own time,” Chris shared. He went on: “We have to do that thing like they do on the planes. They don’t just take off, they have a little checklist. They cross-check the doors, make sure the seats are upright, the blinds are up. I have to go through my checklist in my head – doors to manual.”

Chris also noted how it was useful to get in his mind where the cameras and judges will be positioned.

