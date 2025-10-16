Kate Garraway’s behaviour came under fire from Celebrity Traitors viewers during last night’s show (Wednesday, October 15).

It was a tumultuous episode for the GMB star, who was almost banished in the first round table, drenched in water and voted for again in the second round table!

Kate’s position in the castle looked rocky at the start of the episode (Credit: BBC)

Kate Garraway on Celebrity Traitors

Last night’s episode opened with Kate‘s place in the castle under threat. Her fellow celebs had grown suspicious of her due to her seemingly overreacting during breakfast and during Paloma Faith’s burial. However, in the end, her fellow celebs decided to banish Niko Omilana instead.

Kate also lived to see another day after Tom Daley was murdered, which saw her and her co-stars chained up in Claudia’s Cabin. The celebs had to make sure they were all out of the cabin within 25 minutes to ensure they won £8,000.

The keys to their locks were hidden outside and could only be accessed by completing tasks and puzzles. One puzzle involved filling a tube with water; however, the buckets the celebs were filling up had holes in them, making the task much more difficult. As water poured from their buckets, water began pouring from pipes in the cabin, drenching the screaming celebrities.

The star was criticised by fans (Credit: BBC)

Kate under fire from viewers

Kate was one of the more vocal of celebrities when being drenched by water, and when fuse boxes began sparking in the cabin, her shrieks became more frequent.

It was too much for Ruth Codd, who complained about the star during a piece to camera.

I’m pretty sure one of my eardrums is now perforated.

“I would say the worst part of that mission was having to stand next to Kate. I’m pretty sure one of my eardrums is now perforated,” she quipped.

Fans were in agreement with Ruth, with many taking to social media to slam the star’s behaviour.

“I thought Kate Garraway was annoying on #GMB – Traitors has turned her into a next-level horror,” one viewer said.

“Kate constantly screaming would [bleep] me off. I’d vote her out at the round table whether I thought she was a Traitor or not,” another wrote.

Kate was defended by some fans (Credit: BBC)

Kate Garraway slammed by fans

“Kate SHUT THE [BLEEP] UP,” a third fumed.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned from watching #CelebrityTraitors thus far, it’s that Kate Garraway is incredibly annoying,” another said.

“I’m sorry Kate has to go. Why is barely anyone going for her? She’s annoying as hell,” a fifth added.

However, there was some support for the star too. “The hate for Kate from the viewers is so forced,” one viewer said.

“Why does everyone hate Kate?” another baffled viewer asked.”Kate is so unhinged, I love it,” a third tweeted.

The Celebrity Traitors continues tonight (Thursday, October 16) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

