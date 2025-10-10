Complaints pour in for Celebrity Traitors as fans demand all episodes are put on iPlayer

Celebrity Traitors began earlier this week on BBC One and, after last night’s dramatic ending, fans are all issuing the same complaint.

Earlier this week marked the beginning of Celebrity Traitors, where host Claudia Winkleman welcomed 19 celebrities to her castle in the Scottish Highlands.

But with only two episodes airing on TV each week on Wednesdays and Thursdays, fans are wondering why exactly BBC doesn’t drop the full series on iPlayer.

Fans want all episodes on iPlayer (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors has just started and viewers want more!

Last night (October 9), The Celebrity Traitors continued with their second episode which saw Paloma Faith become the first celebrity to be murdered.

A huge part of the show is the roundtable. It’s the place where all the big decisions are made.

Each night, after the mission, the players will sit around the table and decide who to banish.

So, it’s completely understandable that viewers were left horrified when the episode abruptly ended in the middle of a roundtable discussion.

Quite a lot of the time, shows such as The Traitors are put on streaming services in completion. It’s becoming more and more common for viewers to decide whether they want to watch it all at once – or when it airs on TV.

But for some reason that isn’t the case for Celebrity Traitors as BBC has decided to air it two nights a week. And there will not be a full drop on iPlayer.

The show doesn’t usually end during a roundtable discussion (Credit: BBC)

Complaints pour in after most recent episode

Fans flocked to social media when they realised the episode was going to end on such a cliffhanger. And they all demanded the same thing.

One wrote: “Need all the episodes on iPlayer.”

Another fumed: “Cliffhangers are very annoying and unnecessary. The episode builds all of this suspense and tension then there is no payoff. I’m already planning to watch the next episode, so it’s unnecessary to leave me unresolved and unsatisfied.”

A third devastated fan added: “Do you know why there is no Friday Traitors? Two nights a week is NOT enough.”

“Why have they left the vote half counted? They never usually do that. Every episode you see the full vote and someone go. And then you see the Traitors discussing it. And also discussing their next murder victim. Why change the format?” an annoyed fan asked.

“They did not just leave me like that!” another penned.

However, one fan actually thought it was a good thing BBC didn’t put Celebrity Traitors on iPlayer. They penned: “The BBC have actually done tough love by only having two episodes a week. Because we all know full well we would gobble up the lot if they let us.”

