The Traitors left a huge hole when the second series of the hit BBC show finished earlier this year. But now, there’s reports that we could see a celebrity version airing in 2025.

The programme, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, became a hit in the UK in 2022. Earlier this year, the second series didn’t disappoint either.

It sees a group of contestants – a few are chosen by Claudia to become Traitors while the rest are the Faithful. The Faithful then have to work out who the Traitors are and banish them. A money prize awaits at the end.

Could a celebrity version of The Traitors be happening? (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors to return with ‘celebrity version’

After being such a hit on our TV screens, reports now claim that a celebrity version of The Traitors could launch in 2025.

According to Deadline, an agreement between Studio Lambert – which makes the UK and US versions of the show – and the BBC is close.

The publication claims that it’s hoped a celebrity version will film next year and broadcast later in 2025. Claudia will reportedly return to host.

The BBC had no comment when approached by ED!.

But with a celebrity version allegedly in the pipeline, who could appear? Well, according to bookies, we could see the likes of Piers Morgan, Stacey Solomon and even Prince Harry sign up! Now, that’s something we’d love to see.

KingCasinoBonus has placed odds on the following stars to do the show – with Rylan Clark at the top!

Rylan is bookies’ top choice (Credit: Cover Images)

Rylan Clark – 5/1

This Morning and Big Brother favourite Rylan has been tipped to go on The Traitors. But would he accept?!

Bookies predict Davina could appear on The Traitors (Credit: ITV)

Davina McCall 9/1

A natural in front of the cameras, would Davina be able to put on a front if she were chosen to be a Traitor? We’d love to see Davina on the BBC show if a celebrity version happens.

Bookies predict Alan could do the show (Credit: Cover Images)

Alan Carr 20/1

Could Alan bring some comedy to The Traitors’ round table? Or could he put on a mask if he were to be a Traitor? We’d want to to see either way.

Would Piers be a Faithful or a Traitor on the show?! (Credit: Cover Images)

Piers Morgan 20/1

He’s one to speak his mind and isn’t afraid to ask the nitty gritty questions. But would Piers go far on The Traitors, or would he fall at the first hurdle?

Stacey would win over viewers for sure! (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey Solomon 25/1

Stacey has an extremely busy schedule at the moment, as well as looking after five kids, but could she take some time out to go on The Traitors?

Stephen is a national treasure – and would be great on The Traitors (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern 25/1

A national treasure in his own right, could Stephen swap In For A Penny and Catchphrase for a role on The Traitors?

Could Linda swap Loose Women for The Traitors? (Credit: Cover Images)

Linda Robson 33/1

Linda is a firm favourite on Loose Women, often sharing exactly what she’s thinking. If she were to appear on The Traitors, would she act the same?

We’d love to see daytime royalty Lorraine at The Traitors’ round table (Credit: Cover Images)

Lorraine Kelly 33/1

Daytime TV sweetheart Lorraine would go down a treat with viewers. But would she have what it takes to go all the way on The Traitors?

We’d love to see Anton on The Traitors (Credit: Cover Images)

Anton Du Beke 50/1

We’d love to see Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton dance his way onto The Traitors!

Anne has been tipped to appear on the celebrity version of The Traitors (Credit: ITV)

Anne Hegerty 50/1

She’s got the brains – but would The Chase star Anne be able to work out who the Traitors were? We’d love to see her on the show!

Could Holly add The Traitors to her list of shows this year? (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly Willoughby 50/1

Following her exit from This Morning last October, Holly might have some more free time…

But could she sign up to The Traitors?

Could we see the Duchess of Sussex appear?! (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle 100/1

Would Meghan revisit her acting skills if she landed a role on The Traitors?!

Royalty on The Traitors? (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry 100/1

We have to admit, although it might be wishful thinking that Prince Harry would sign up for The Traitors, it’s something we wouldn’t completely throw off the cards.

Him sat across from Piers Morgan? That’s something we think a lot of viewers would tune in to see…

Elsewhere, Gambling.com has predicted that the celeb version could also see the likes of Matt Hancock (2/1), Scarlett Moffatt (3/1), Rebekah Vardy (6/4) and Vanessa Feltz (9/2).

