Celebrity Big Brother tonight: Fans gutted as Nikita Kuzmin puts himself up for eviction in nominations twist

Celebrity Big Brother tonight (Sunday, March 17) saw the housemates take part in a Twisted Fairytale task.

The end of the task saw one of the housemates take on the killer nomination – meaning they’re automatically up for the next eviction. It’s safe to say, viewers were gutted with the outcome.

Louis was an evil king in tonight’s task (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Celebrity Big Brother tonight?

Tonight’s edition of Celebrity Big Brother saw the house transformed into a Twisted Fairytale Kingdom.

The housemates had to arrange themselves from “good” to “evil”.

Louis Walsh and Zeze Millz ended up being the two most evil housemates, while Fern Britton was the most good.

This result meant that Louis and Zeze had to rule the house as an evil king and queen. One of their tasks involved picking the three most “brainless” housemates – and another saw them pick the three most “heartless” housemates.

Those chosen then had to undertake some gruelling tasks – including eating disgusting dishes and filling vials with their own tears.

Nikita is up for eviction (Credit: ITV)

Shock nominations twist

The final task saw the housemates decide amongst themselves who was to receive the killer nomination.

However, Louis and Zeze weren’t allowed to put themselves up for nomination.

David Potts, Colson Smith, Fern Britton, and Nikita Kuzmin put themselves forward. Marisha Wallace was the only one who didn’t.

However, Nikita convinced his housemates to allow him to put himself up for nomination. He urged his housemates that he was “calm” about the decision.

Colson was visibly unhappy with the decision, having wanted to put himself up. However, the decision had been made – and Nikita will be up for eviction this week.

Later, Nikita admitted that he was “scared” to be up for eviction.

Fans don’t want Nikita to go! (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother tonight: Fans gutted as Nikita puts himself up for eviction

It’s safe to say that viewers weren’t happy that Nikita put himself up for eviction tonight.

“Not Nikita [crying emojis],” one fan tweeted.

“NOO!! I would really want to nominate Louis,” another said. “NIKITA NOOO,” a third wrote.

Me breaking into the big brother house if Nikita gets voted out #CBB pic.twitter.com/hJqVVDFxus — georgia ౨ৎ (@georgiaharley09) March 17, 2024

“NO NIKITA!!! Cause he’ll be up against Louis and Louis has been saved every time, omg I’m gonna lose my winner!” a fifth said. “WE NEED TO SAVE NIKITA!!!” another wrote.

However, some fans were glad of the result.

“Kinda hope Nikita goes 🙂 He brings nothing,” one fan said.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tomorrow night (Monday, March 18) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

