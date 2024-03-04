Where Celebrity Big Brother star Roxanne Pallett is now following Ryan Thomas ‘punch’ scandal

Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 went through a huge scandal when Roxanne Pallett alleged fellow housemate Ryan Thomas ‘punched’ her.

Here’s what happened to the former Emmerdale actress following that scandal, and where she is now.

Why did Roxanne Pallett falsely accuse Ryan Thomas during CBB 2018? (Credit: YouTube)

Roxanne Pallett now after Celebrity Big Brother scandal

CBB makes a return in 2024 tonight (Monday March 4) as the celebrity reality series moves to ITV. It previously aired on Channel 4 between 2001 and 2010, before being picked up by Channel 5.

The final Celebrity Big Brother run to be broadcast on Channel 5 happened in August 2018.

That series was won by Ryan Thomas, who is currently taking part in Dancing On Ice (read his ED! profile here).

But while fans voted for ex Corrie star Ryan to win, the most memorable moments of that series are probably ones he’d prefer to forget.

Roxanne Pallett starred in Emmerdale between 2005 and 2008 (Credit: YouTube)

What happened on Celebrity Big Brother with Ryan Thomas and Roxanne Pallett?

Jo Stiles actress Roxanne alleged Ryan ‘punched’ her during a seemingly playful encounter in the CBB kitchen which was recorded by the houses’s cameras.

She later quit the series, amid thousands of viewer complaints made to Ofcom, and publicly apologised to Ryan. Roxanne admitted she’d got it wrong as her accusation dominated the headlines and saw her claim come under scrutiny from viewers.

I massively apologise to Ryan.

Speaking on Jeremy Vine in September 2018, Roxanne said: “I massively apologise to Ryan, his friends and fans and every single person who watched that… [It was] an overreaction to what wasn’t a malicious act.

“I was sensitive and emotional and mistook what was playful. I apologise for it, I shouldn’t have questioned his motivation.”

Ryan Thomas was deeply upset by the accusation (Credit: YouTube)

What Ryan Thomas said about the Roxanne Pallett scandal

An emotional Ryan was seen sobbing during the series following the false claim from Roxanne.

At one point, he was shown on the programme to be relieved to discover CBB viewers were supportive of him over the furore as he left the series as winner.

He told fans at the time of his win: “Absolutely overwhelmed with the love and support I’ve received. You’ve no idea how much it means to me.”

Ryan had also heard he had the backing of viewers during an eviction night when chants of ‘Get Roxanne out’ were audible in the house.

The Jason Grimshaw soap actor also indicated he forgave Roxanne – but didn’t suggest he wished for them to be friends.

Ryan reflected: “If she wants forgiveness and it makes her feel better, then I would rather give her that, because I think she’s been punished enough by the public and people around her.”

Roxanne Pallett doesn’t feature on TV in the UK any more (Credit: YouTube)

Where is Roxanne Pallett now?

Roxanne subsequently fell out of the showbiz spotlight.

She made an appearance on The Jeremy Vine Show in 2019 where she claimed to have considered taking in her own life in the aftermath of CBB.

“Looking back at those clips it’s awful. It was a really awful time for a lot of people,” she said at the time.

Roxanne continued: “It’s only now that I watch those back that I realise how far I’ve come and what a bad place I was in.”

Then in June 2021 it was reported she had announced her pregnancy. And according to reports, she later gave birth to a baby son called Maverick.

She met the father of her son, former reality television cast member and firefighter Jason Carrion, after she left the UK following her CBB controversy.

Did Roxanne Pallett move to America?

Roxanne relocated to America following the scandal. She and Jason are said to have encountered one another after he gave her directions in New York, and married in January 2020.

Sharing images of her wedding online, Roxanne is said to have reflected: “There’s an old saying that difficult roads lead to beautiful destinations. Well, it was worth every broken step that got me here. And I thank God every moment that out of everyone in the whole world, I was led to you. You are my safest place and my greatest adventure. Thank you for choosing me. On our wedding day we celebrated our commitment to one another. A day I’ll truly remember as perfect in every way.”

And on being in the public eye, she is quoted as having told Closer magazine: “I think taking a step away from showbiz has been the biggest saving grace for me as it’s brought better people into my life and given me a healthier perspective on what’s important.”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Join the ED! Celebrity Big Brother WhatsApp channel – step-by-step guide to the latest news!

Celebrity Big Brother airs weeknights from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.