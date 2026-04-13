Celebrity Bake Off fans slam contestant’s ‘unhygienic’ behaviour: “It’s ridiculous”

Celebrity Bake Off 2026 viewers were left feeling “sick” after spotting what they branded “unhygienic” behaviour in the tent during last night’s episode (Sunday, April 12).

A fresh batch of famous faces stepped up to the challenge, all hoping to impress the judges and secure a coveted win for Stand Up To Cancer.

Ralf was on Celebrity Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

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What happened on Celebrity Bake Off 2026 last night?

Sunday night’s show saw five new celebrities put their baking skills to the test on the hit Channel 4 spin-off.

Among those taking part were ex-TOWIE star Mark Wright, Sugababes singer Mutya Buena, Death in Paradise actor Ralf Little, actor Emmett J Scanlan, and I’m A Celebrity favourite Nella Rose.

First up, the celebs were tasked with making pull-apart savoury rolls using yeasted dough, all within a tight two-hour window.

They then faced a tricky technical challenge, baking vegan fruit tarts. For the showstopper, things got more personal, with contestants asked to create a cake inspired by their most ridiculous purchase.

Mark opted for a swimming pool-themed bake, while Ralf crafted a cake designed to resemble a Rolex watch.

In a surprise twist, both Mark and Mutya were crowned Star Bakers. “We’ve never in 16 years had two Star Bakers. This is unique. It’s a privilege, so we thought, “Ah, give it to the two of them, it’s for Stand Up To Cancer. It’s all good,” Paul Hollywood explained.

Viewers took issue with long nails and long hair (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers feel ‘sick’ over ‘unhygienic’ behaviour

Despite the impressive bakes, some viewers were left distracted, with several taking to social media to complain about what they saw as poor hygiene in the tent.

“Watching #GBBO and the contestants are playing with their hairs and beards, along with the length of their nails… Its ridiculous and surely unhygienic, where are their hair nets?!” one viewer fumed.

“#CelebrityBakeOff why is the finger licking and long nails allowed? So unhygienic,” another wrote.

“How can these celebrities be allowed to ‘bake’ anything for people to eat when they have long false nails and wear lots of jewellery? Health and safety guys,” a third added.

Fans were unimpressed (Credit: Channel 4)

‘It’s ridiculous’

The complaints continued as the episode went on, with some viewers particularly calling out Nella.

“Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer – nails and hair!!! [sick emojis]” one tweeted.

“Hair down, long nail extensions, licking her finger and the spatula. I can’t watch this girl anymore,” another said.

It’s not the first time hygiene has been a talking point on the show either. Just last week, Molly-Mae Hague faced criticism after bringing a “dirty” childhood toy into the tent as inspiration for her showstopper cake.

“Dirty elephant needs a wash,” one viewer commented.

“Needs a wash that toy,” another wrote, while a third added: “Please wash that damn bear.”

While the baking may have impressed the judges, it’s clear some viewers were left more focused on what they saw happening behind the scenes.

Read more: ‘It didn’t work’: Alex Brooker on ‘completely life-changing operation’ that medics couldn’t complete

Celebrity Bake Off continues on Sunday (April 19) from 7.40pm on Channel 4.

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