As Joseph in Coronation Street is diagnosed with Lyme disease, all the celebs who have battled the condition

Coronation Street tonight (Wednesday, January 17) will see Joseph diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Chesney’s son has contracted the infection after being bitten by a tick while out camping, doctors say.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection caused by tick bites. Ticks are found in the UK, Europe, and the US. However, not every tick bite will lead to Lyme disease.

But before the Coronation Street Lyme disease storylines, let’s look at which celebrities out there have suffered from it.

Shania contracted Lyme disease years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shania Twain

US musician Shania has been open about her bout with Lyme disease in the early 2000’s.

“I was horseback riding, and I was bit by a tick. The tick was infected with Lyme disease,” she said during an interview with Today.

“My symptoms were quite scary, because before I was diagnosed, I was on stage very dizzy, I was losing my balance, I was afraid I was going to fall off the stage. I was having these very, very millisecond blackouts, but regularly — every minute or every 30 seconds,” she then added.

During an appearance on Loose Women, she revealed that it took doctors seven years to realise that the changes in her voice were due to damage to her vocal cords thanks to Lyme disease.

Amy Schumer caught it in 2020 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Amy Schumer

Comedian Amy, 43, contracted Lyme disease back in September 2020.

“Anyone get LYME this summer? I got it and I’m on doxycycline,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I have maybe had it for years. Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it?”

“I want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it,” she then added.

Alec thought he would die from the infection (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Coronation Street Lyme disease storyline – Alec Baldwin has caught it

20 years ago, American actor Alec was bitten by a tic – and was left bed-bound with sweats and high fevers.”

He then continued, saying: “I really thought this is it, I’m not going to live. I was alone, I wasn’t married at the time, I was divorced from my first wife.

“I was lying in bed saying, ‘I’m going to die of Lyme disease’ in my bed and ‘I hope someone finds me and I’m not here for too long,” he told PEOPLE in 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Justin Bieber

Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber opened up about contracting the infection after he was repeatedly mocked over his appearance.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s***, on meth, etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease,” he said in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment will help … and I will be back and better than ever,” he then added at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

Kelly Osbourne

Daughter of Ozzy and Sharon, Kelly revealed that she had contracted Lyme disease back in 2004 during a garden party.

She then suffered from symptoms such as abdominal pain, a sore throat, and seizures. These symptoms continued for a decade before she was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

“I’ve learned to advocate for myself when it comes to my health, and I trust my intuition. If I think something is wrong, I refuse to let anyone dismiss it,” she said in her memoir.

Ben Stiller caught the infection 14 years ago (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Ben Stiller

American acting legend Ben Stiller was diagnosed with the infection in 2010.

“I got it in Nantucket, Mass., a couple of years ago. My knee became inflamed and they couldn’t figure out what it was, then they found out it was Lyme,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m symptom-free now, but … it’s a really tough thing,” he added.

Avril was bed-bound for 5 months with Lyme disease (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Avril Lavigne

Pop star Avril confessed she hadn’t known a bug bite could cause so much misery when she spoke about her Lyme disease experience in 2015.

“I had no idea a bug bite could do this,” she told People at the time. “I was bedridden for five months.”

In 2019, she spoke again about the infection and how it made her grateful for the smaller things in life.

“It taught me patience; it taught me being more present. That was a beautiful lesson,” she told People.

Riley spoke about the infection last year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Riley Keough

Daughter of Priscilla Presley and granddaughter of Elvis, Riley, opened up about her Lyme disease diagnosis last year.

“I was feeling totally overwhelmed. [The disease] makes basic things like getting out of bed and going on a walk challenging,” she told The Wrap at the time.

Coronation Street is on tonight (Wednesday, January 17) at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

