Former Coronation Street and Strictly star Catherine Tyldesley has previously revealed she invites her husband to watch – and critique – her sex scenes with other men.

Apparently, they somehow manage to completely avoid the jealousy that plagues other couples when it comes to acting such intimate moments.

Candid Catherine strikes again, eh. Previously very overweight, the actress turned heads when she said she had got “greedy and lazy”, and revealed that producers had told her she would only ever get comedy roles as “the fat, funny one”.

Slimmed down and after finding fame on the cobbles, she then wowed audiences in the 17th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019. But alas, not the judges. Hers was one of the more controversial exits from the show.

Catherine Tyldesley encourages her husband to watch her ‘have sex’ with other men

Former Corrie star and Strictly contestant Catherine Tyldesley has been married to her husband Tom Pitfield for nine years.

They tied the knot in 2016. But they have been together for longer than that, having their first child together in the summer of 2014.

Their second arrived in 2022, the same year Catherine made an amusing revelation about how they cope whenever she has to shoot a sex scene for a film or TV role.

“Most of my relationships before Tom, well in fact, all of them, ended because of my job,” she said during an episode of the Hot Mess Mums podcast. “They didn’t get it, the jealousy. But Tom is so chilled.

“I remember the night before rehearsals for my sex scenes, and I said: ‘Babe, if I straddle like this, does my bum look really bad? Have I got cauliflower ass?’ And he’d say: ‘A little bit like that babe.'”

Catherine said that having her husband, who is a photographer, on set to watch her “seduce” other actors has been really helpful.

“Tom being there means he can see how clinical it is,” she insists. “And not remotely sexy.” He’s been there when she’s had to “snog” other actors, she added. “But I think that’s good.”

What does Tom think?

Tom was ‘fuming’ after her admission

Shortly after the Hot Mess Mums podcast episode featuring Catherine’s candid conversation went live, the actress posted an Instagram story explaining the situation. Understandably, it had caused quite a stir.

With a guilty look on her face, to her 600,000-odd followers, Catherine said: “Tom didn’t want to get up with me [this morning]. He’s fuming. I’m fuming, he doesn’t know what he’s missing! Party for one.”

Party for one indeed. It appears, however, that she made the comments in jest, and all is well chez Pitfield/Tyldesley.

