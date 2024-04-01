TV presenter Cat Deeley was welcomed to the This Morning family as a permanent host this month – but she still had to face a few hurdles.

Replacing Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Cat presents the ITV show alongside Ben Shephard from Monday to Thursday every week.

The 47-year-old has quite the resume in television, having started her career in the late 1990s. However, not everyone has been an immediate fan of her on This Morning so far.

Cat and Ben replaced Holly and Phil (Credit: YouTube)

Cat Deeley on This Morning

Despite a successful career in both the UK and US, This Morning viewers haven’t exactly warmed to Cat in the way producers may have hoped.

Giving their opinion on X, formerly known as Twitter, many accused her of shouting and interrupting guests.

“Cat is getting more insufferable by the minute. Shouting out over guests. Interrupting everyone,” one user wrote.

“Thank God Ben is there desperately trying to maintain a bit of professionalism. This woman is not what we’ve been waiting so long for,” another said.

“First time putting this on with Cat as presenter. She seems very pleasant and upbeat which is lovely. However, her voice is coming across as so shrill. Is the volume up on her mic or something?” a third remarked.

“Please get Cat to stop talking loudly, butting in and not reading the room. It’s a hard watch not smooth and flowing,” a fourth said.

Fans haven’t been loving Cat’s fashion choices (Credit: YouTube)

Cat Deeley outfits on This Morning

It’s not hard to believe that Cat has been considered a fashion icon over the years. That said, fans haven’t been overly pleased with her outfits on the show so far either.

“Sack Cat’s stylist after today’s efforts!” one person said on Thursday (March 28).

“Sack the stylist. Cat‘s outfit is horrendous,” another insisted.

“I’ve just seen Cat‘s full outfit. I’m not sure about the mint green jumper and yellow trousers,” a third said last week.

“What the hell are those boots Cat‘s wearing? She looks like a bag lady,” a fourth asked.

However, some viewers have been enjoying her looks. “Absolutely love Cat’s jacket,” one user wrote.

“Cat’s outfit is [chef kiss emoji],” another said.

Cat’s outfit on Thursday caused a stir among viewers (Credit: ITV)

This Morning new presenters

Before taking on the new job, an inside source at Heat Magazine claimed that Cat had her own concerns.

“Some people actually warned her against the job after what happened to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby – not to mention Fern Britton,” they claimed.

“Cat is worried about taking on this role because of all the controversy that came beforehand. Cat has said that she’s going to be on high alert for any off-set drama or toxicity and has zero tolerance for it.”

While Cat isn’t known to have a controversial past, the source claimed This Morning “has seen some TV titans topple, it feels like it’s cursed sometimes”.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

